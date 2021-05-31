Sense of normalcy reigns at Speedway

There were so many great stories and angles to cover from the Indianapolis 500. There was a mix of older drivers (eight over the age of 40) as well as an infusion of young drivers (three 22 or younger). The race featured female Swedish driver Simona De Silvestra and her team, which included four female pit crew members of the seven over-the-wall crewmates. De Silvestra had to survive Bump Day in order to start at the back of the field in 33rd place.

I could fill pages on how different things were for this year's 500. Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance was limited to 135,000 (capacity is around 400,000). Fans had two vacant seats on either side of their group. For most spectators, the empty adjacent seats provided resting spots for their coolers of beer, but the only kind of beer my cooler featured was of the root variety. You see, I got to bring my 7-year-old son to his first Indy 500. Both naturalized Hoosiers, Miles and I felt magnetically drawn to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the mecca of motorsport.

The 105th running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” found drivers and fans alike at the intersection of how things have been since March 2020 and a point where “back to normal” seems closer than ever.

Not only did the limited capacity change the atmosphere of this year's race, the unseasonably cool weather threw the racing teams and fans a curveball. Usually, the Memorial Day weekend tradition boasts temperatures near 90 degrees, but Sunday it struggled to hit 70, with early-arriving fans experiencing temperatures in the mid-40s. Fans donned more jeans than jean shorts.

Once the festivities began, the unusual circumstances faded as Indy's long-held traditions returned. U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets flew over the Speedway prior to the charge for drivers to start their engines. We heard a commanding rendition of “Back Home Again in Indiana.”

As the drivers gathered in 11 rows of three, the green flag dropped and things felt – normal. Fans roared as Noblesville resident Connor Daly led for 40 laps. Indianapolis hometown son Ed Carpenter, who started in fourth place, fell back to the middle of the field before charging back to a fifth-place finish. My son's favorite racer, Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske, qualified in a lackluster 26th position but carved his way through the field in his highlighter yellow No. 22 Menards car to finish in third place.

The 2020 race, which was run in August with no fans, ended under a yellow flag after a crash by Spencer Pigot allowed Takuma Sato to earn his second Indy win.

After that lackluster finish with no fans, this year's race was electric. Fan-favorite Hélio Castroneves, 46, who had previously won the 500 three times, dueled 24-year-old Álex Palou, trading the lead around turns and along straightaways over the final laps. It was Castroneves who took the checkered flag after passing Palou with two laps to go.

Naturally, Castroneves climbed the chain-link fence like Spider-Man, as is his tradition when he wins at Indy. Also keeping with tradition, he received the winner's wreath around his neck, took a big swig of milk and received a kiss on the cheek from the 500 Festival Queen. After that, he and the upstart Ohio-based Meyer Shank Racing crew kissed the yard of bricks.

The Indy 500 offered a glimpse of normalcy for the people who look forward to this annual Memorial Day weekend event. It seems as though things may be back on track.

Curtis Honeycutt is a Noblesville-based syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life.” Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.