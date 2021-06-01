Federer cruises in his return

PARIS – They feted Roger Federer with as loud as applause gets from a crowd capped at 1,000 people in Court Philippe Chatrier – when he walked out with a wave, when he hit one of his 48 winners, even when he attempted a back-to-the-net 'tweener and hit the ball out.

This match bathed in sunshine Monday meant Federer finally was back at the French Open and back in Grand Slam action and he gave the excited fans what they wanted perhaps as much as he did: a victory.

Federer's first compeition at any major tournament in 16 months ended with him on the right side of a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 score against qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open as fans chanted “Ro-ger! Ro-ger!”

It was a case of many happy returns — and serves, forehands, backhands, volleys and drop shots, too.

“What a pleasure to be back,” Federer said.

Federer, whose 40th birthday is Aug. 8, hadn't appeared on the Grand Slam stage since Jan. 30, 2020, when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals.

Serena Williams won in the first scheduled night session in French Open history, erasing two set points to beat Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (6), 6-2 under the lights.

At 39, Williams seeks her fourth French Open title and a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, departed in the afternoon with a 6-7 (1), 7-6 (2), 9-7 defeat against 85th-ranked Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.

The reigning women's champion, Iga Swiatek, ran her opponent this way and that in a 6-0, 7-5 victory over her best friend on the tennis circuit, Kaja Juvan.

Daniil Medvedev proved that perseverance pays, finally winning a French Open match on his fifth attempt. The second-seeded Russian, twice a runner-up at other majors, beat Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-3, 7-5, after starting 0-4 for his French Open career.