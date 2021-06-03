Medina failed test confirmed, Baffert banned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bob Baffert is on track to have his record seventh Kentucky Derby victory taken away and won't be able to run any horses in the prestigious race for the next two years.

Churchill Downs on Wednesday suspended the Hall of Fame trainer for two years after an additional drug test of Medina Spirit confirmed the presence of the steroid betamethasone in the Kentucky Derby winner's system. The next step could be the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission disqualifying Medina Spirit, and now Baffert won't be able to enter any horses in the Derby or other races at the storied track through the spring of 2023.

“Reckless practices and substance violations that jeopardize the safety of our equine and human athletes or compromise the integrity of our sport are not acceptable and as a company we must take measures to demonstrate that they will not be tolerated,” Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said.

“Mr. Baffert's record of testing failures threatens public confidence in thoroughbred racing and the reputation of the Kentucky Derby. Given these repeated failures over the last year, including the increasingly extraordinary explanations, we firmly believe that asserting our rights to impose these measures is our duty and responsibility.”

Churchill Downs initially suspended Baffert indefinitely pending the investigation and now said it reserves the right to extend Baffert's suspension if he has any other violations in other states. Baffert has had five in the past 13 months.

Maryland racing officials allowed Medina Spirit and Baffert-trained Concert Tour to run in the Preakness on May 15 only after undergoing three rounds of prerace testing. New York banned Baffert indefinitely and prevented him from entering any horses in the Belmont Stakes.

The stunning ban by Churchill Downs could have a domino effect that takes the only trainer to win the Triple Crown since 1978 off the trail completely. It was not immediately clear if Preakness and Belmont officials will follow suit or wait until the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's investigation is complete.

Earlier Wednesday, lawyers for Baffert and Medina Spirit owner Amr Zedan confirmed the split-sample test came back positive for betamethasone.

Rules in Kentucky do not differentiate punishment based on the source of the substance, which can be given to horses to help their joints and Baffert believes came from the dermatitis ointment. Churchill Downs said Medina Spirit would be disqualified if the split sample came back positive for betamethasone.

If Medina Spirit is disqualified, Mandaloun would be elevated as the winner of the May 1 Kentucky Derby.