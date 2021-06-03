Williams serves way to 3rd round

PARIS – Her superior serve back at its unreturnable best, Serena Williams was in full control of her French Open match – until, suddenly, that stroke wasn't as dominant and neither was she.

And then, pushed to a third set by an opponent offering up all sorts of spins and speeds and angles, Williams regained her form and forged to the finish.

Williams got back to the third round at Roland Garros, where she has won three of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, by pulling away to beat 174th-ranked Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 Wednesday on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Her serving, especially at the outset, was much better than in her first-round win. In that one Monday, she only put 51% of first serves in play and got broken three times in 10 games.

“I've been practicing my serve a lot. I've been playing, in practice, unbelievable on my serve. The other night was, 'Wooooow,' she said, rolling her eyes. “I'm glad it came better today. My coach told me it's good that I'm doing it well in practice, because eventually it will be good in the match.”

Next for the No. 7-seeded Williams is an all-American matchup against Danielle Collins, who overwhelmed Anhelina Kalinina 6-0, 6-2.

It was a strong French Open afternoon for the U.S., including victories in the women's draw for No. 23 Madison Keys and in the men's for No. 31 John Isner, No. 32 Reilly Opelka and unseeded players Stevie Johnson and Marco Giron.

It's the first time that four American men made it to the third round at Roland Garros since a half-dozen got there in 1996 – and Taylor Fritz still has to play his second match on Thursday.

Another American, Tommy Paul, got off to a good start against No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, a two-time Grand Slam runner-up, in the night session Wednesday.

But Medvedev, who was 0-4 for his career at the French Open until this week, came back to eliminate Paul 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Earlier in the day, down 4-1 in the third set, 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev defeated sixth-seeded German qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (1) victory to advance to the third round.

Others moving into the third round included qualifier Henri Laaksonen, who hit 53 winners to upset 11th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, and Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, who was taken to five sets for the second consecutive match before downing the big-hitting Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.