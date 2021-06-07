Stars out: Williams loses; Federer withdraws

PARIS – Serena Williams turns 40 in September. Roger Federer hits that milestone the month before. No one knows how many more French Open appearances each will make, and this year's tournament ended for both Sunday.

Williams fell way behind and could not put together a comeback against a much younger and less-experienced opponent in the fourth round at Roland Garros, losing 6-3, 7-5 to Elena Rybakina – who wasn't even born when the American made her tournament debut in 1998.

Asked whether that might have been her last match at the clay-court major, Williams responded: “Yeah, I'm definitely not thinking about it at all. I'm definitely thinking just about other things, but not about that.”

Her defeat came hours after Federer withdrew, saying he needed to let his body recover ahead of Wimbledon after a long third-round victory that ended at nearly 1 a.m. Sunday.

“After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation, it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery,” Federer said in a statement released by the French tennis federation. “I am thrilled to have gotten 3 matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court.”

Wimbledon – which Federer has won eight times and Williams seven – begins June 28.

“I'm kind of excited to switch surfaces,” Williams said. “Historically I have done pretty well on grass.”

She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles; Federer has won 20.

They are two of the sport's greatest and most popular players, so it was quite a blow to the tournament, its TV partners and tennis fans to see both gone from the French Open field one after the other – and a week after Naomi Osaka pulled out, citing a need for a mental health break.

Williams has won the French Open three times. But the American hasn't been past the fourth round in Paris since she was the runner-up in 2016.

Rybakina, 21, is ranked 22nd. This was just the seventh Grand Slam appearance for Rybakina – and the first time she ever made it so much as past the second round.

“When I was small, of course, I was watching her matches on TV. So many Grand Slams,” Rybakina said.

Repeatedly one sort of mistake or another undid Williams. She ended up with 19 unforced errors and only 15 winners.

“I'm so close. There is literally a point here, a point there, that could change the whole course of the match,” Williams said. “I'm not winning those points. That, like, literally could just change everything.”

Since winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant for her most recent major singles title – No. 23 set a record for the professional era – Williams has come close to tying Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24.

That includes four runner-up finishes at Grand Slam tournaments, most recently against Bianca Andreescu at the 2019 U.S. Open.

But since then, Williams has been beaten twice in semifinals, and once each in the third and fourth rounds. Last year at the French Open, she withdrew before the second round, citing an injured left Achilles.

Federer, who turns 40 on Aug. 8, was competing in his first major tournament since the 2020 Australian Open. Shortly after that event, he had the first operation on his right knee and wound up missing the rest of last season.

He had played just three matches this year before arriving in Paris for the clay-court Slam, where he won the trophy in 2009 and was the runner-up to 13-time champion Rafael Nadal four other times.

Federer had made clear last month that he did not see himself as ready to contend for the French Open title – “I'm just realistic and I know I will not win the French, and whoever thought I would or could win it is wrong,” he said – and instead had his sights on Wimbledon, the grass-court Slam he has won a men's-record eight times.

Given his age, no one knows how many more French Open appearances Federer might make.

This one ended with him edging 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5 over about 3½ hours in a match that began Saturday night in Court Philippe Chatrier – and without any spectators, because of a 9 p.m. curfew implemented as part of coronavirus restrictions.

This was the first time in Federer's career that he gave a Grand Slam opponent a walkover.

“The Roland Garros tournament is sorry about the withdrawal of Roger Federer, who put up an incredible fight last night,” tournament director Guy Forget said in a statement. “We were all delighted to see Roger back in Paris, where he played three high-level matches. We wish him all the best for the rest of the season.”