American teen Gauff cruises to quarterfinals

PARIS – If Coco Gauff keeps playing like this, she's going to go from teenage prodigy to Grand Slam champion in a hurry.

The 17-year-old American overwhelmed Ons Jabeur in a 6-3, 6-1 victory at the French Open on Monday to become the youngest woman to reach the quarterfinals at any Grand Slam tournament since 2006.

Gauff lost only nine points on her serve and was also effective at the net, winning 13 of 17 points when she came forward – which was especially impressive against a player who is known for her shot-making skills.

“I feel like this has been the most consistent tennis I have played at this level,” Gauff said. “Hopefully I can keep that going.”

She is one of six first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalists in the women's draw, a record for the Open era, which dates to 1968. The others include her next opponent, Barbora Krejcikova, along with Maria Sakkari, Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa and Tamara Zidansek.

Krejcikova advanced by beating 2018 French Open finalist and 2017 U.S. Open champ Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.

Jabeur said Gauff is a contender to raise the trophy – either this year or in the future.

“If she's not going to win it now, she's probably going to win another time,” the Tunisian said.

It wouldn't be the first time Gauff claims a title at Roland Garros, having won the junior title in 2018.

Gauff announced herself as a contender to become the next great American player when she made a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old qualifier two years ago. Now, having gone one step further, she became the youngest American to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since Venus Williams did it at 17 at the 1997 U.S. Open.

“I'm only going to be 17 once, so you might as well talk about it while I'm 17,” Gauff said.

Gauff has not dropped a set in Paris this year. She won both the singles and doubles titles at a warm-up tournament in Parma before coming to Paris. That came after a run to the semifinals of the Italian Open.

In all, she's on a career-best nine-match winning streak.

“Parma gave me a lot of confidence, especially on the clay,” Gauff said. “It taught me a lot about how to close out matches and deal with the pressure on important points.”

On the men's side, for two sets and more than two hours on Monday, Novak Djokovic found himself being outplayed by a 19-year-old opponent from Italy making his Grand Slam debut.

Rafael Nadal also faced an Italian who's just 19 in the fourth round – and also needed a bit of time to get going. Nadal's trouble lasted all of eight games and less than 45 minutes Monday before he seized control, ran his Roland Garros streak to 35 consecutive sets and joined Djokovic in reaching a record 15th quarterfinal at the clay-court major tournament.

After dropping a pair of tiebreakers, Djokovic suddenly went from a big deficit to his best tennis. He grabbed 13 games in a row before Lorenzo Musetti stopped playing because of lower back pain and cramps while trailing 6-7 (7), 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0.