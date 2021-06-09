Tsitsipas, Zverev reach semifinals

PARIS – Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev both have been viewed as potential future stars of tennis. Both have come close to Grand Slam titles.

Now the pair of 20-somethings will meet each other for a berth in the French Open final after straight-set quarterfinal victories Tuesday.

The No. 5-seeded Tsitsipas reached his fourth major semifinal – and second in a row at Roland Garros – by upending No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (3), 7-5 at Court Philippe Chatrier in the last no-spectator night session of this year's tournament.

Tsitsipas escaped two set points held by two-time Slam runner-up Medvedev at 5-4 in the second but otherwise required only slightly more work than was demanded of Zverev in his 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 victory over unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

That put No. 6 Zverev in his third Slam semifinal, first in Paris.

Tsitsipas is a 22-year-old from Greece. Zverev is a 24-year-old from Germany. Both have won Masters 1000 titles on red clay this year. Both have won the season-ending ATP Finals. Both intend to – and, truthfully, are expected to – claim one of the four biggest prizes in their sport.

“Look, it's fairly obvious that all tennis players are playing tennis for the Slams,” said Zverev, the runner-up to good pal Dominic Thiem at last year's U.S. Open. “Obviously, the Grand Slams are the tournaments that we want to win the most. Before, maybe, the last few years, I was putting too much pressure on myself. ... Before Medvedev and Tsitsipas arrived, I was seen as this guy that was going to all of a sudden take over the tennis world.

“I was putting pressure on myself, as well,” Zverev continued. “I was not very patient with myself, which I feel like now, maybe, I learned how to deal with the situation a little bit better.”

Tsitsipas goes into Friday with an 0-3 mark in Slam semifinals.

Although Medvedev briefly led by a break in the third set, Tsitsipas pulled even, then broke after being down 40-love in the last game. He closed his victory with a passing shot winner off a return when Medvedev charged the net on match point.

The quarterfinals on the top half of the men's bracket are today: Novak Djokovic vs. Matteo Berrettini, and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal vs. Diego Schwartzman.

In the women's quarterfinals Tuesday, No. 31 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and 85th-ranked Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia each earned her first berth in a major semifinal.

Pavlyuchenkova entered the day with an 0-6 record in Slam quarterfinals then edged her doubles partner Elena Rybakina 6-7 (2), 6-2, 9-7.

“Mentally it was really, really hard this morning,” Pavlyuchenkova said. “Especially since I needed to play Elena.”

Rybakina eliminated Serena Williams in the fourth round but didn't play as well against Pavlychenkova.

Zidansek got past No. 33 seed Paula Badosa 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.