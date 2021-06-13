Amenities a draw for Fort Wayne FC

Erik Magner heard some of the stories. Players in the lower divisions of American professional soccer thrown into rental houses, with mattresses strewn about – 10 or more at times. Armed with that knowledge, the Fort Wayne FC team president used that as a blueprint on how not to treat players within the city's club.

Rather, FWFC partnered with Purdue Fort Wayne to house club members within the dorms on campus. Players occupy the fully furnished, two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, and they serve as one of several highlights the club uses as part of its recruitment pitch to potential players.

“It's just amazing,” said forward Noe Garcia, who lives in a unit with midfielder Pep Casas. “I cannot ask for anything else. They give us good housing, we are all in the same building, so that helps the team. Being together gets the relationships going. We have everything we need. It's just perfect. I cannot ask for more.”

That relationship-building finally paid off as Fort Wayne FC defeated Toledo Villa FC on Friday night, 3-1, in Toledo, marking the first USL League Two victory in club history for the expansion side. Fort Wayne will look to secure its first-ever winning streak at 6 p.m. today, playing host to Grand Rapids FC at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field.

As USL League Two players largely come from the college ranks, they cannot accept compensation as that would violate their amateur status. With that in mind, clubs such as Fort Wayne FC remain mindful of small things to provide as many amenities as possible.

After earning a spot in the club by competing well at a tryout in the winter, Carmel native Tyler Gainer, who started his collegiate career at IUPUI before transferring to Temple, noted that several of his teammates will select clubs in the summer close enough to their hometown to avoid staying in team housing. Gainer, who rooms with fellow defender Will Harris, noted the setup with Fort Wayne FC surpasses many others.

“They've been treating us very well,” Gainer said. “I've seen other teams' (housing) and it's just not as nice. Our situation is just a very high level.”

Hiring a coach such as Mike Avery, whose résumé includes stops at Notre Dame and Louisville before guiding the Valparaiso program, proves invaluable thanks to his experience of ensuring the program doesn't stray into benefits that would run afoul of the NCAA guidelines.

The team travels to road games via charter bus, a standard met by few other clubs within the Great Lakes Division. Fort Wayne general manager Greg Mauch learned that players not within the game day lineup at some other clubs in the division work the concession booths and sell tickets.

“By those standards, we're running a pretty high-end gig,” Mauch said. “We're making it a better, safer experience in every way we can. We want to make this an exciting summer stop, and we're trying to keep adding little things that make their stay better.”

As community outreach stands as a hallmark for professional soccer clubs worldwide, Fort Wayne FC announced this week its Cares Program will partner with the Boys & Girls Club to conduct a set of training sessions in June and July for 80 children ages 10 to 12.

The club will provide transportation to and from Foster Park and players within the club will serve as coaches. The sessions, slated for June 15 and 22 and July 13, 20 and 27, will run from 1:30-3 p.m.

“Soccer teaches you much more than just about the game,” said Fort Wayne FC co-owner and brand ambassador DaMarcus Beasley.

“We want to be a positive influence with our youth through the game of soccer.”