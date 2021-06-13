Chivas U20 to play at Fort Wayne FC

The Goats will soon make their way to the Summit City.

Fort Wayne FC announced Sunday that Liga MX stalwart Chivas will travel north to face the expansion club on Friday, June 25, at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field. Founded in 1906, Chivas, officially known as Club Deportivo Guadalajara, will send its U20 reserve squad to face Fort Wayne. Tickets for the international friendly go on sale Monday at noon at www.fortwaynefc.com, with fans purchasing online saving 20 percent off the full-price rate of $20 for adults and $10 for children on game day at the gate. Kickoff on June 25 is set for 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

“What a great opportunity for our team to face Chivas,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “Chivas is one of the top clubs in Mexico and has a long and proud history. Their U20 will be a very talented group of young professional players and will give our players an opportunity to test themselves against players of a similar age that are already achieving what the FWFC players one day hope to achieve.”

Based in Guadalajara, Las Chivas, or The Goats, is one of the ten clubs that helped found the Mexican First Division, and stands along with Club America as the only two teams that have never been relegated to Mexico’s second division.

When Fort Wayne FC initially announced its schedule, Club America was the original opponent for the June 25 international friendly. With Club America’s success in CONCACAF Champions League play, coupled with mandatory COVID quarantine procedures in place for Mexican clubs traveling to the United States, Club America was forced to withdraw. Fort Wayne selected Chivas to fill the open date.

With a strong emphasis on home-grown talent, Chivas is the only club in Mexico that doesn’t allow foreign players within the club. Those strong ties to the club’s home nation paid off, as Forbes estimated in 2020 that Chivas was the most valuable club in Liga MX.

“It’s huge for this club to be able to play against such a historic and amazing club like Chivas,” said Fort Wayne FC brand ambassador and co-owner DaMarcus Beasley, who played against Chivas several times during his time with Club Puebla. “I know the history of the club, I know some players that played for them and I know what it means to the Mexican people to play for Chivas. To be able to play them in our stadium, in Fort Wayne, is pretty amazing, and I hope we put on a good show.”

Chivas has won Liga MX 12 times, most recently in 2017, and claimed the CCL title in 1962 and 2018. During the 2020-21 season, Chivas finished seventh in the Liga MX Apertura (7-5-5, 26 points) and ninth in the Clausura (5-4-8, 23 pts.).