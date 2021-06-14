Fort Wayne FC earns 1-1 draw

A glimpse into the future.

Sunday provided that in spades as Fort Wayne FC earned a draw against Grand Rapids FC, 1-1, in front of 1,425 fans at Shields Field.

As for the source of that vision? Take your pick. It could have stemmed from what Fort Wayne coach Mike Avery called his club's best week of practice “by far” after a pair of disappointing losses last weekend (3-0 Friday at Flint City Bucks and 3-1 Sunday at home to the South Bend Lions).

“That was maybe our hardest weekend of the year in terms of results, and we bounced back and had our best weekend,” Avery said. “As a coach, you're seeing the resiliency of the group, and I couldn't be more proud of them.”

Samuel Sarver provided a similar look at what the future could entail. One of two roster additions this week, the Columbus Crew academy product from Beachwood, Ohio – headed to Bloomington to play for Todd Yeagley at Indiana this fall – entered the contest in the second half and made multiple positive contributions.

Sarver drew a foul on his first touch, then later drew a penalty after getting taken down inside the Grand Rapids 18-yard box. Teammate Joel Harvey, a Bellmont graduate, converted the ensuing spot kick in the 83rd minute to draw the match level at 1-1.

“I was really glad to come on and contribute to the goal,” Sarver said. “It feels good. The fans are great, and I love this team. It's great chemistry. The first training, they welcomed me in like I was part of the team for five years.”

Halftime provided perhaps the biggest crystal ball moment for the expansion-side Fort Wayne FC, as the club announced it would host Liga MX giants Chivas in an international friendly on Friday, June 25.

Founded in 1906, Chivas, officially known as Club Deportivo Guadalajara, will send its U20 reserve squad to face Fort Wayne. Tickets for the international friendly go on sale Monday at noon at www.fortwaynefc.com, with fans purchasing online saving 20% off the full-price rate of $20 for adults and $10 for children on game day at the gate. Kickoff on June 25 is set for 8 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.

“What a great opportunity for our team to face Chivas,” Avery said. “Chivas is one of the top clubs in Mexico and has a long and proud history. Their U20 will be a very talented group of young professional players and will give our players an opportunity to test themselves against players of a similar age that are already achieving what the FWFC players one day hope to achieve.”

Based in Guadalajara, Mexico, Las Chivas, or The Goats, is one of the 10 clubs that helped found the Mexican First Division and stands along with Club America as the only two teams that have never been relegated to Mexico's second division.

With a strong emphasis on home-grown talent, Chivas is the only club in Mexico that doesn't allow foreign players within the club. Those strong ties to the club's home nation paid off, as Forbes estimated in 2020 that Chivas was the most valuable club in Liga MX.

“It's huge for this club to be able to play against such a historic and amazing club like Chivas,” said Fort Wayne FC brand ambassador and co-owner DaMarcus Beasley, who played against Chivas several times during his time with Club Puebla.

“I know the history of the club, I know some players that played for them and I know what it means to the Mexican people to play for Chivas. To be able to play them in our stadium, in Fort Wayne, is pretty amazing, and I hope we put on a good show.”