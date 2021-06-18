Eriksen released from hospital after 'successful' operation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Christian Eriksen was discharged from the hospital on Friday, nearly a week after collapsing on the field during a European Championship soccer match.

The Danish soccer federation wrote on Twitter that Eriksen has been through a successful operation.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances,” Eriksen said in the tweet.

Eriksen has been in the hospital since collapsing on the field during his team’s opening Euro 2020 match on Saturday.

The Danish soccer federation previously said that Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device that can function as both a pacemaker and defibrillator.