Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Fort Wayne FC's Joel Harvey brings the ball down the field in the first half of Sunday's game against Flint City at Shields Field. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Fort Wayne FC's Maxwell Amoako passes the ball to teammate Ethan Stoneman in the first half of Sunday's game against Flint City at Shields Field. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Fort Wayne FC's Joel Harvey keeps control of the ball with Flint City's Noah Jensen trying to block him in the first half of Sunday's game at Shields Field. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Fort Wayne FC's Maxwell Amoako takes a shot on goal in the first half of Sunday's game against Flint City at Shields Field. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Fort Wayne FC's David Koch defends the ball against Flint City's Matthew Fearnley in the first half of Sunday's game at Shields Field. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Fort Wayne FC's Zach Tom turns the ball in the first half of Sunday's game against Flint City at Shields Field. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Fort Wayne FC's Joe Bowles sends the ball down the field in the first half of Sunday's game against Flint City at Shields Field. Previous Next Sunday, June 20, 2021 9:20 pm Fort Wayne FC vs Flint City Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story