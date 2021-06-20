FWFC match halted due to thunderstorm

At about 7:15 p.m., the center official refereeing Fort Wayne FC’s USL League Two match against Flint City Bucks halted play due to lightning strikes spotted in the area. Flint City held a 2-0 lead when play was stopped, with 52:35 elapsed on the game clock at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field.

Flint City took the lead in the 25th minute, when Jacob Erlandson headed the ball over Fort Wayne FC goalkeeper Joe Bowles, who had strayed a few yards out from his net. Amadou Cisse made it 2-0 to Flint City in the 48th minute, as he dribbled down the visitors’ right side into the 18-yard box. Cisse’s shot from about 14 yards out froze Bowles and found the goal.