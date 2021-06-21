FWFC struggles to make breaks

Mother Nature wanted in on making a bit of history in Fort Wayne FC's inaugural season. With lightning spotted near Shields Field, Fort Wayne's 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Flint City Bucks on Sunday in USL League Two play in front of an announced crowd of 728 was halted at 7:15 p.m. for about 75 minutes.

Once play resumed at 8:31 p.m., the hosts subbed on three attacking players – Samuel Sarver, Logan Lee and Joe Kouadio – in search of a goal and created plenty of exciting, end-to-end action for the match's final 38 minutes.

“We had to push,” Fort Wayne FC's Joel Harvey said. “We're at the point in the season where we have to start getting three points if we want to make the playoffs, so we have to go for it. I thought we had more opportunities in the first half that didn't fall for us, so we just have to keep going and keep pushing and look forward to the next one.”

When the match was stopped at the 52:35 mark, Fort Wayne (1-5-4 Great Lakes Division) was trailing 2-0, as Flint City (4-2-2) took the lead on a Jacob Erlandson goal in the 25th minute, then doubled the lead in the 48th off the foot of Amadou Cisse. Erlandson headed in his second goal in second-half stoppage, corralling a ball deflected off a Fort Wayne player during a free kick just outside the 18-yard box.

Sunday produced the same 3-0 scoreline as the first matchup in Flint, Michigan, on June 4, though the victories by the defending USL League Two national champions arrived in different fashions. In Flint, both starting center backs for Fort Wayne departed with injuries, and the weather delay provided a disjointed feel to Sunday's match.

“It just comes down to winning individual battles,” Kouadio said. “Unfortunately, that didn't happen. It's a good matchup. It's a realization that we can look at the best of the best and compare ourselves as a club to them and know we want to get to that level. We can mark ourselves up against them and see where we are.”

While the uncertainty of northern Indiana weather in late June added a layer of question as to whether the match would even resume, Fort Wayne coach Mike Avery credited his expansion squad trying to manage rest and squad rotation with continuing to battle coming out of the lightning delay.

“You're trying to guesstimate what the weather's going to do, you have time protocols and really it's out of our hands,” Avery said. “All we did in there was relax and try to come up with a tactical plan. We knew we had 30 minutes to go, so how do we try to make something out of this.

“It's been a strange college season that's led into a strange summer for a lot of players. We're trying to be very sensitive to that. We're trying to put results on the field too, but we're also trying to give kids a break. If you get one, all of a sudden it's very exciting at the very end.”