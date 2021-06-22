800 favorite finishes 8th

EUGENE, Ore. – Clayton Murphy won the 800 meters at U.S. Olympic trials to lead a field that will not include the reigning world champion Donavan Brazier.

Murphy, the bronze medalist at the Rio Games, finished in 1 minute, 43.17 seconds. Isaiah Jewett and Bryce Hoppel grabbed the other two spots.

Brazier, who won world championships two years ago in Doha and was considered a favorite in this race, came in eighth.

It was the second big upset at trials in the span of 10 minutes, coming on the heels of Jenny Simpson's 10th-place finish in the women's 1,500.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre won the 1,500-meter race in an Olympic trials-record time to earn a spot at the Tokyo Games.

Purrier St. Pierre finished in 3 minutes, 58.03 seconds. It broke the previous Olympic trials mark of 3:58.92 set by Mary Slaney on July 23, 1988.

Cory McGee was second and Heather MacLean finished third to earn spots to Tokyo.

Simpson was the bronze medalist in the 1,500 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Elise Cranny used a late kick to pull away for the win the women's 5,000 meters to make her first Olympic team. Joining her in Tokyo will be Karissa Schweizer and Rachel Schneider.

Cranny finished in a season-best 15 minutes, 27.81 seconds on a sweltering day at Hayward Field. The temperature was 93 degrees when she crossed the finish line.

Will Claye won the triple jump on his last attempt. Claye went a season-best 56 feet, 5 3/4 inches (17.21 meters) to just edge Donald Scott. Chris Benard finished third to round out the U.S. triple-jump team for the Tokyo Games.

The competition was missing two-time defending Olympic champion Christian Taylor, who ruptured his Achilles tendon last month.