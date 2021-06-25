FWFC faces 'huge name' international friendly

It is not often that the mayor of a city attends a special greeting for the visiting team before it plays a game against a hometown squad.

But that is exactly what Fort Wayne mayor Tom Henry did Thursday, addressing representatives from Club Deportivo Guadalajara – better known as Chivas – in Promenade Park.

Tonight, Fort Wayne FC will play host to Chivas' U20 reserve squad in an international friendly at Shields Field. Henry admitted he is biased about his preferred outcome, but he expressed excitement about Chivas making the trip to the Summit City.

“Thank you for your representation and we look forward to many, many more games in the future,” Henry told the Chivas representatives at the ceremony that was also attended by Fort Wayne FC president Erik Magner and general manager Greg Mauch among others. “Soccer is an up-and-coming sport in this town.”

Chivas is a Mexican club team and is one of the most popular soccer clubs in the Western Hemisphere. Fort Wayne FC is excited to be getting the opportunity to take the field against players from such a renowned system and looking forward to a match that will be as much about celebrating the growth of the game in Fort Wayne as it will the action on the field.

But the home club still wants to win, too.

“As an athlete, as a way to perform at your best, for your team to perform at its best, you just put everything aside,” said Fort Wayne midfielder Jose Rodriguez, the club's captain and a Warsaw graduate. “The name of the team you're playing, you just put that to the side. You're out there and it's 11 guys against 11 guys, the opponent isn't bringing any additional players on the field.

“It's just a group of players that buy into their club like we do ours.”

The exact “11 guys” that will be on the field tonight is a mystery for each team. Fort Wayne FC was not sure exactly which players Chivas would send to the Summit City. Fort Wayne will likely not play its best players as many minutes as it usually would because it has an important league game Sunday, also at home, against the Dayton Dutch Lions.

Fort Wayne FC assistant coach Nick Potter said that some players will get extra opportunities against Chivas. Among those will likely be former Canterbury star and current Purdue Fort Wayne midfielder Logan Lee.

“Chivas is a huge name,” Lee said. “But we gotta get to the game and do what we do. ... I'm excited to show what I've been trying to show all year, and I'm going to try to get my time on the field and do what I can do.”

Potter emphasized that no matter who is on the fie ld for Fort Wayne FC, the gameplan will not change. Since it has not had much of a chance to scout Chivas, the home club will focus on playing its own game. That is, attack aggressively on offense, work hard on defense and create as many scoring chances as possible.

“I think a lot of these guys might have some nerves at the beginning, just because Chivas is who they are, I think that's honest to say that, but at the end of the day when the whistle blows, these guys are going to go out and do what they need to do,” Potter said. “If we can get a great result for the community, what a great opportunity.”

While the coaches will put more emphasis on winning Sunday's game, the friendly against Chivas is the type of matchup club owners Magner and former US National Team player DaMarcus Beasley dream of bringing to the Summit City on a regular basis.

“We want to be able to bring in good teams to play here in Fort Wayne, in front of our fans,” Beasley said. “We want to give our boys an opportunity to play against the world's best teams. Chivas fits that bill. ... Just giving (the players) a taste of what it's hopefully going to be like for years to come in their future, playing against a top team in front of a big crowd.”

