Biles well in front after all-around prelims

ST. LOUIS – Simone Biles is primed for Tokyo.

The world and Olympic gymnastics champion put on a dazzling display during the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday night, pulling out all the stops – well, almost all of them – on her way to a commanding lead and a spot in Japan next month.

Her all-around total of 60.565 included a 15.133 on beam that featured the “double-double” dismount named for her, a maneuver she's kept under wraps since the 2019 world championships. She opted to skip the Yurchenko double-pike vault she unveiled in competition last month and still posted the top score on the event.

Her floor exercise – the one that includes not one but two eponymous elements in the sport's Code of Points – was both spectacular and spectacularly controlled. Clearly frustrated after stepping out of bounds several times while winning her seventh national title this month, Biles kept her toes well inside the white lines during her law-of-physics pushing tumbling passes.

The top two all-around finishers Sunday night after the finals automatically qualify for the Olympic team. Biles is a lock no matter what happens Sunday.

Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles are nearing that territory, too. They might already be there.

The trio of Biles, Lee and Chiles came in 1-2-3 at nationals. They're in the same positions heading into the finals after Lee put up a 57.666, followed by Chiles at 57.132, more than a half-point ahead of MyKayla Skinner.

Track and field

Hillary Bor made his second Olympic team with a victory in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Bor's strong kick on the final lap got him over the line in 8 minutes, 21.34 seconds. He will be joined in Tokyo by Benard Keter, who finished second in 8:21.81, and Mason Ferlic, who finished third in 8:22.05.

“I was going to sit and wait and wait, and then make a move in the last 250 to try to go for the win,” said Bor, who finished seventh in the event at the 2016 Olympics.

Donn Cabral, the 31-year-old looking to make his third Olympic team, led for much of the race but faded with two laps to go.

Evan Jager, who took the silver medal in Brazil, did not compete after battling a series of injuries dating to 2018.

Mason Finley used a big throw late in the competition to secure the discus title and earn his second straight Olympic appearance.

Finley, 30, had a toss of 206 feet, 11 inches (63.07 meters) on his fifth of six throws to all but wrap up the competition.

Reggie Jagers was second at 205-5 (62.61) on his final attempt and Sam Mattis took third to round out the U.S. men's discus team heading to the Tokyo Games.