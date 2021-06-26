FWFC gets 'great lesson' in friendly

One of the most recognizable soccer clubs in North America brought representatives to Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field on Friday night in what turned into a celebration of the sport.

The U20 squad for Club Deportivo Guadalajara, better known as Chivas, played Fort Wayne FC in the first international friendly for the Summit City club. The stands were almost completely full to watch the spectacle, which ended in a 2-1 Chivas victory.

“It was a special moment, my childhood team, a team that I've supported all my life,” said Fort Wayne captain Jose Rodriguez, a Warsaw graduate and former Purdue Fort Wayne player. “It's exciting leading up to it, but at the end of the day, you've got 11 guys playing 11 guys out there. We're all out here for a reason and we have the ability to play the Beautiful Game.

“We performed well. I'm really proud of the guys.”

There were plenty of fans in attendance wearing the Chivas red and they made their presence known when the visitors from Mexico took the lead with a Gael Garcia penalty shot to the bottom left corner in the 25th minute. Garcia had been tackled hard in the box to draw the penalty.

Chants of “Chi-vas” rained down after the score, but were quickly drowned out by the home fans' shouts of “Fort Wayne ... FC.”

Those home fans had occasion to roar 10 minutes later when Max Amoako received a nifty touch from Logan Lee, made a man miss with some fancy footwork in the box and buried a shot that made it 1-all.

“Me and (Amoako) talked and we knew they weren't going to follow the switch, so I moved into the space, played it in and Maxy did what he does,” said Lee, a former Canterbury standout who now plays at PFW.

“I saw two (defenders) drawn to Logan and I saw the space behind them and I decided to take it,” Amoako added. “When I got that opportunity, I just wanted to make use of it.”

Fort Wayne had more chances, including a run of four corner kicks in the final two minutes of the opening half, but were unable to score again and Chivas got the go-ahead goal in the 55th minute when Leonardo Sanchez got lost behind the Fort Wayne defense and chipped the ball into a nearly wide-open net.

“We got exactly what we thought they were going to be,” FWFC coach Mike Avery said of Chivas. “I think we did a good job and we asked some questions of them, we got some pressure on them. If you're late on your pressure, they handle it so well and break it easily, so it's a great lesson for us about how to and when to apply pressure.”

Future PFW player Seth Mahlmeister nearly had an equalizer minutes later, but his shot was deflected high and a last-ditch attempt from former Grace star Breno Boccoli de Oliviera from the right side in the 88th minute missed the post by mere inches before sliding wide, leaving him with his head in hands.

Despite the Fort Wayne loss, the mood was boisterous and excited throughout, from the dual national anthems at the start of the match to the players signing autographs during the moments after the final whistle.

“It was an amazing scene,” Amoako said.

