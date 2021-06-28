Biles, Lee win spots on gymnastics team

ST. LOUIS – Simone Biles' Olympic encore is finally here.

The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion locked up her spot in Tokyo by easily winning the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday night. The 24-year-old's two-day total of 118.098 earned her one of two automatic spots on the plane to Japan next month, where she will try to become the first female gymnast in more than 50 years to win consecutive all-around Olympic golds.

Sunisa Lee grabbed the other automatic bid with a 115.832 while posting the top scores on beam and uneven bars and actually putting up a higher all-around score than Biles on the night.

Jordan Chiles – perhaps the most consistent American in 2021, Biles included – is all but a lock to join her good friend and teammate Biles in Japan after finishing third.

The fourth team spot and the “plus-one” specialist spot, however, are both up for grabs. MyKayla Skinner, an alternate in 2016, appeared to have the inside track on the team spot after a solid effort Friday but fought through a sluggish beam routine and stepped out of bounds twice on floor, costing her crucial tenths of a point.

Grace McCallum put together four solid routines to come in fourth, three-tenths ahead of Skinner.

Kara Eaker could provide depth on beam, where she finished second to Lee.

Track trials delayed

The U.S. track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, came to a halt Sunday afternoon with temperatures reaching 108 degrees. One athlete, heptathlete Taliyah Brooks, was carted off the field in a wheelchair but was planning on returning in the evening to finish the competition.

The program was scheduled to resume at 8:30 p.m. PDT (11:30 p.m. Fort Wayne time).