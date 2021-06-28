FWFC can't get 1st win at home

Don't sleep on the opening minutes of the half.

Fort Wayne's Noe Garcia scored on an assist from Grayson Doody about 35 seconds into Sunday's match against the Dayton Dutch Lions, then in the first minute of the second half Dayton's Vince Stans knocked in a penalty kick to give the Lions a temporary lead in an eventual 2-2 draw.

Fort Wayne, which came into the match looking for the first home win, furiously tried for a go-ahead goal in the final minutes, but close shots sailed just wide of the net or clanged off the crossbar. Dayton, which came into the match 0-9, and Fort Wayne (1-5-5) each had to settle for a point in the USL League Two Great Lakes Division standings.

“We were really up for this game today, and so unfortunately (Dayton's) second goal ... I'm not sure I've ever seen two go in that quickly after the start of the half. But those crazy things happen in sports, and what you do in response to that is really the measure of us,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “I'm trying not to be disappointed about it, because it felt like a game we should have won. But I also give our guys a ton of credit to come back when you're a goal down, especially the way the second (Dayton) goal went in, it was a heart-breaking kind of goal to give up.”

The Fort Wayne break started almost immediately after the opening whistle.

“Actually I don't think so – definitely not,” Garcia said when asked if he had ever scored a faster goal than he did Sunday. “It just happened, I saw the ball and tried to shoot it. It bounced off the defender and went really slow into the net.”

Fort Wayne dominated the early minutes – the Lions barely touched their own final third of the pitch until about 20 minutes in – but in the 28th minute Stans got his head on a cross and perfectly directed it into the left corner of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

When the whistle blew to start the second half, Dayton took a page out of Fort Wayne's book and immediately made for the goal. The Fort Wayne defense was a step behind Dayton, and David Koch was given a yellow card for bringing his opponent down in the box. Stans sank the penalty shot for his second goal of the game.

Fort Wayne played from behind more than 20 minutes, but in the 68th minute Garcia struck once again, this time on a liner from about 25 yards out, drawing out a thunderous roar from the crowd as he and his teammates celebrated

“It was adrenaline,” Garcia said. “I just turned, looked up, and felt like I had the shot.”

Fort Wayne had 25 shots in the match, including nine on goal.

