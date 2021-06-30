Serena forced to concede after injuring left leg

WIMBLEDON, England – Serena Williams bit her upper lip. She held her left hand over her mouth and tried to hold back tears while getting ready to serve.

It was the first set of her first-round match Tuesday at Wimbledon, and Williams knew this stay at a tournament where she has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles was about to end because she injured her left leg when she lost her footing behind a baseline.

Moments later, her legs buckled as she tried to change directions to chase a shot by her opponent, 100th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. Williams dropped to her knees, her head down on the grass. She used her racket to help her stand, but only so she could limp to the net to concede – just the second midmatch retirement at any Grand Slam tournament of her career and first since 1998.

“She's a great champion,” Sasnovich said, “and it's (a) sad story.”

Officially, this goes in the books as only the second first-round Grand Slam exit of Williams' career. The other came at the 2012 French Open, where she was beaten by Virginie Razzano. Shortly after that, Williams teamed up with coach Patrick Mouratoglou and began accumulating majors to eclipse Steffi Graf's professional era record of 22 and move within one of Margaret Court's all-era mark of 24.

Williams was hardly the first player to find it difficult to deal with the slick grass over the first two days of main-draw play.

In the match that preceded hers in the main stadium, eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer advanced when his opponent, Adrian Mannarino, hurt his right leg late in the fourth set when he tumbled near the same spot Williams did.

Federer was trailing two sets to one, but ahead 4-2 in the fourth, when Mannarino fell. He tried to continue but dropped eight of nine points when they resumed and called it quits.

“Obviously,” Federer said, “he was the better player.”

It was, by far, the most significant development Tuesday, when the winners included Williams' older sister, 41-year-old Venus, 17-year-old Coco Gauff, reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and No. 1 seed Ash Barty in the women's bracket, and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, No. 4 Alexander Zverev and No. 10 Denis Shapovalov in the men's.

A five-time singles champion at the All England Club who is making her 23rd appearance here, the elder Williams sister began her record-extending 90th Grand Slam tournament with her 90th career victory at Wimbledon, beating Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.