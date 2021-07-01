FWFC roster still shifting as season nears end

There are just two home matches left on the schedule in this inaugural season for Fort Wayne FC: Lansing Common FC will visit Shields Field for a friendly match today, and the home slate will wrap up with a league match against Kalamazoo FC on July 11.

But even now, the Fort Wayne FC roster continues to shift.

“In the Lansing game, there are a couple of guys that we didn't get a chance to get on today and I'm really excited to get on in that game,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said Sunday at the conclusion of a 2-2 draw with the Dayton Dutch Lions.

“Nick Burgess is one. He just joined the team like three days ago and was going to play on Friday night. But because of the quarantine, we couldn't get him on. So he's going to get a full 90, hopefully, on Thursday night.

“And there's some others like that that just need time. They want to get on and show us what they can do. And we can see their quality in training.”

Fort Wayne is coming off two weekend results that provided glimmers of promise, if not the desperately desired first home league win in team history: Fort Wayne looked strong in a 2-1 friendly loss to Chivas' U20 team Friday and then came from behind to draw with Dayton. Although the team is 1-5-5, with its only league win coming via a 3-1 decision over Toledo Villa on June 11, Avery said he believes this team is still on the upswing.

“They've been an incredible group to work with from Day 1. Every team goes through these stages of coming together and figuring out their roles and they figure out how to perform together,” Avery said. “We've pushed fast-forward on that. And their character as people – they've been very easy to get along with, they get along with each other. So I'm not surprised to see them out there battling for each other.

“Learning how each other play, that takes time. And I think you see every day that we look a little sharper.”

Lansing Common FC, which is a member of the Midwest Premier League, is 5-2-2 and undefeated in its last five matches. While Fort Wayne enters the game with a -10 goal differential (11 scored against 21 allowed), Lansing has scored 19 goals in nine matches for an average of 2.11 per game. Lansing has been shut out just once so far this season and has scored a single goal in just one other match.

