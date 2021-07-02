Gauff shakes off early nerves in win

WIMBLEDON, England – Do not get the wrong idea about Coco Gauff and assume that, just because she's already displayed so much talent and promise by age 17, occasions such as Thursday's, when she played a woman twice her age at Centre Court, are in any way glossed over as “Been there, done that.”

This is, after all, the most famous arena in tennis. This is, after all, Wimbledon. And Gauff is, after all, still relatively new to a lot of this: She began the week having played a total of two grass-court events and seven Grand Slam tournaments, one of which, of course, was her captivating run to the fourth round at the All England Club as a 15-year-old qualifier two years ago.

So, yes, there was some shakiness early against Elena Vesnina, a 34-year-old Russian who said afterward, “I saw that she was nervous.”

Gauff acknowledged so afterward. So maybe that's why she was the first to face break points. Or managed merely one groundstroke winner in the opening set. Still, the newcomer did what veterans do – find a way – and emerged with a 6-4, 6-3 victory to return to Wimbledon's third round.

“With a little bit of adversity for the first time, she went for her shots and she stayed committed to the serve,” said Gauff's father, Corey.

“So I was impressed with that – her poise.”

That matters at this level and on these stages, where one bad afternoon can send someone home.

While many familiar faces still are chasing the men's title this fortnight – eight-time champion Roger Federer and No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, No. 4 Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Matteo Berrettini all won; No. 1 Novak Djokovic's bid for a sixth title resumes today – Elina Svitolina's loss Thursday means eight of the top 11 women in the WTA rankings are missing from the bracket because of defeat, withdrawal or injury.

No. 1 Ash Barty, who retired mid-match against Linette at the French Open last month because of a hip injury, was not at her best but overcame nine double-faults to advance with a 6-4, 6-3 win on a day with no rain, some slices of blue sky and even the sun sneaking through the clouds as the temperature finally topped 70 degrees.

“Not my best serving day,” Barty said. “I was just out of rhythm a little bit. Some days you feel like you're 8 feet tall and you can't miss the box. Other days, like today, you feel like you're 3-foot-nothing.”

Gauff's serve provided nine aces, including seven in the first set when a lot else wasn't really working.

“Such a talented and promising player,” said Vesnina. “She has a bright future in front of her.”