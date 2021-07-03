Robinson, McCowan help Fever beat Sun, snap 12-game skid

INDIANAPOLIS — Danielle Robinson tied her career high with 19 points, Teaira McCowan had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and the Indiana Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 73-67 on Saturday to snap a franchise single-season record 12-game losing streak.

Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points for Indiana (2-16), which won for the first time since beating the Washington Mystics 89-77 on May 23.

Connecticut, which beat the Fever 86-80 on Thursday, played its fourth game — the last three on the road — in seven days. The Sun's four-game winning streak ended.

Jonquel Jones led Connecticut (12-6) with 16 points and nine rebounds but was just 5-of-17 shooting. DeWanna Bonner made 8 of 8 from the foul line and finished with 14 points and Brionna Jones scored 13 with eight rebounds. Heideman hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range — while the rest of the Sun players were 0 for 9 — and scored 12 points.

With the Sun trailing by four, Jones was called for traveling in the lane with 92 seconds left and Danielle Robinson made a driving left-handed layup on the other end. Natisha Heideman sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a runner off the glass by Robinson to trim Connecticut's deficit to 69-67 with 47.8 seconds to go.

McCowan made a baby hook in the lane and then, on the defensive end, forced a tough shot by Jones. Mitchell grabbed the rebound, was immediately fouled, and then made two free throws to cap the scoring with 17.4 seconds remaining.