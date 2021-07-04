Teens Raducanu, Goff into Week 2

WIMBLEDON, England – Here's how hushed the crowd at No. 1 Court was before points Saturday: You could hear Emma Raducanu's palm slap her thigh while she waited to receive serves.

Here's how loud the place got after points: You could close your eyes and monitor the collective reactions that followed each – the “Awwwwww!” of disappointment or the on-their-feet roar of joy – as the 18-year-old became the youngest British player, female or male, to reach Wimbledon's fourth round in more than a half-century.

Yes, Coco Gauff now has some company when it comes to being a teen in Week 2 at the All England Club. Shortly before Gauff, a 17-year-old American, made her way to the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament for the second time in a row by beating 102nd-ranked Kaja Juvan of Slovenia 6-3, 6-3 at Centre Court, Raducanu dropped her racket and knelt on the grass as she finished off her 6-3, 7-5 win over 45th-ranked Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

“Right now, I'm on such a buzz and such a high,” said Raducanu, the 338th-ranked wild-card entry who is still waiting to find out the grades of her high school exams.

“When I heard the crowd just roar for the first time, I was like, 'Wow, they're so behind me.' I was just feeding off of their energy,” she said after displaying both slick groundstrokes, often on the run, that helped produce 30 winners, and a resiliency when things got tight.

“I'm just so excited I get to play in front of them again.”

That she will, in what is not only her Grand Slam debut but just her second tour-level event of any sort.

After Sunday's traditional middle-of-the-fortnight day of rest – which is being done away with in 2022 – Raducanu faces Ajla Tomljanovic in the round of 16 Monday.

Tomljanovic got into a bit of a kerfuffle with Jelena Ostapenko after eliminating the 2017 French Open champion 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and accusing her of lying about needing to leave the court for a medical timeout to address an abdominal issue.

“She can say she was injured,” Tomljanovic said. “I don't think she was.”