Woodson football camp to return after long absence

From 1994 to 2007, in excess of 10,000 young players are estimated to have attended football camps that NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson hosted in Fort Wayne.

Starting Tuesday, a new generation of aspiring football stars will get a chance to attend a Woodson camp, this time organized through the Fort Wayne native's foundation, Hope Through Football.

The new camp is much more of a Woodson creation. At his old camps, during his playing days, he admitted that most of the preparation work was done by others in Fort Wayne and he “kind of just showed up.” This time, he is far more involved and that has given him a “nervous energy” in the days leading up to the opening of the camp.

“This one I'm kind of spearheading, I'm contacting people, calling people,” Woodson, 56, told The Journal Gazette. “It's nerve-wracking, but it's fun. ... At the end of the day, it's a camp for kids, we're going to have a lot of fun with those guys.

“It's the sport that I love, it's the sport that's given me everything. ... Sport can give kids something that if you don't get involved with a group or a team, you normally don't have and that's discipline, how to work together with other people, how to sacrifice at times.”

The camp will be in two phases, with a youth camp for ages 9-13 on Tuesday and Wednesday and a high school camp for ages 14-18 from Thursday through Saturday. Woodson estimated that there are about 200 kids signed up for the youth camp and about 75 for the high school camp so far.

When the eight-time All-Pro defensive back visited the Police Athletic League in Fort Wayne in February to announce the creation of his new camp, he did not yet have a location pinned down. He said in his “dream world,” it would be held at Snider, where Woodson starred during high school playing days. That dream became a reality when Snider and football coach Kurt Tippmann opened its facility to the camp.

“Coach Tippmann has been great and I couldn't come to Fort Wayne and do it somewhere else,” Woodson said. “People asked me to maybe look at other venues and I was like, 'I can't.' If I'm going to go back to Fort Wayne, it's going to be at my alma mater.”

The camp itinerary, which Woodson helped put together, will be more in-depth than his previous camps, especially for the high school players. The youth camp will feature positional drills – including teaching of “rugby tackling,” a safer form of tackling that the then-Oakland Raiders emphasized when Woodson was a coach there – and flag football games in the afternoon.

The high school camp will start with an “install period” in a classroom, learning certain plays and drills. The drills will follow on the field, emphasizing recall of what was taught in the classroom, and then campers will be able to watch video of their performance in further classroom sessions. The schedule is meant to mimic what the players could expect in a college football program.

Woodson has brought in a litany of coaches with high-level experience to staff the camp, including former Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Chuck Bresnahan, longtime NFL offensive position coach Robert Ford, former NFL tight end and coach Pete Metzelaars and former Purdue cornerback and NFL All-Pro Chris Dishman, as well as a mental health professional to talk to the campers.

“We want to give the kids an experience that doesn't cost them a lot of money,” Woodson said.

The Hope Through Football foundation was scheduled to hold camps all over the world this summer, with dates set for Mexico, France and the United Kingdom, in addition to spots in Ohio, California, Illinois and other U.S. locations. All of the locations except the one in Fort Wayne have been called off for this year because of the pandemic, but Woodson plans to get to them in 2022 and, of course, come back to the Summit City.

“Oh yeah, we're coming back,” the 17-year NFL veteran said. “To keep coming back, not only here, but internationally, because American football is played everywhere. To bridge that gap to people who do play American football elsewhere, to bring that, with my coaches the way we want to teach it, it's going to be fun.”

“I just feel obligated, I would hope all the players who have played in the (NFL), that have lived (in Fort Wayne) or are from there or are currently playing in the league, there would be the obligation to bring something back to the community for the kids,” Woodson added. “If we do that, kids will see the potential and the opportunities that are out there in this world, not just in football, but in life.”

To sign up for the Hope Through Football youth football camp, go to https://hopethroughfootball.org/events/fort-wayne-clinic-youth. To sign up for the high school camp, go to https://hopethroughfootball.org/events/fort-wayne-clinic-hs.

Woodson emphasized that he would enjoy having the parents coming out to watch the camp.

