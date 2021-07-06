Federer rules on final Manic Monday

WIMBLEDON, England – Excitement and adoration greeted every point claimed by Roger Federer.

It all got to be too much for his opponent at the All England Club, No. 23 seed Lorenzo Sonego. So in the latter stages of his 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 loss to the eight-time champion, Sonego would win a point and mark the occasion by waving his arms to ask the crowd for some love, as if to say, “Hey, I'm here, too, OK?”

The match was the last at Centre Court on what was Wimbledon's last Manic Monday: As of next year, no longer will all 16 women's and men's fourth-round singles matches be scheduled on one day, a tradition vanishing along with that of a middle Sunday without any play. And yet, amid all the chaos of a packed schedule, one could be forgiven for imagining Federer held the stage to himself.

The raucous support he received created a more vibrant atmosphere than at other contests spread around the grounds, whether involving victories for past title winners Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber – she ended 17-year-old American Coco Gauff's run – or for one of the 11 players who earned a debut trip to the quarterfinals at the grass-court major.

Djokovic made it to his 12th quarterfinal at the All England Club while continuing his pursuit of a calendar-year Grand Slam, never troubled a bit while defeating No. 17 Cristian Garín 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Next up for him is Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, one of five first-time men's quarterfinalists who advanced Monday, alongside Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Italy's Matteo Berrettini, and Russia's Karen Khachanov, who emerged from a 13-break fifth set to edge American Sebastian Korda 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

Khachanov meets Shapovalov on Wednesday, and Berrettini faces Auger-Aliassime.

Federer doesn't know his next opponent.

That's because the match between two-time major finalist Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz was suspended because of rain in the fourth set at No. 2 Court, which doesn't have a roof.