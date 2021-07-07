3-time Slam winner Kerber on to semifinal

WIMBLEDON, England – When Angelique Kerber grabbed the opening set of her Wimbledon quarterfinal Tuesday, the full-capacity crowd saluted the accomplishment with cheers that bounced off the closed roof at No. 1 Court.

Kerber's reaction? Just a matter-of-fact, straight-faced stroll to the sideline. No shouts or leaps or fist pumps. Unlike the other women headed to the semifinals at the All England Club, this is not new to her. Not at all. It's just that it's been a while.

The owner of three Grand Slam titles, including at Wimbledon in 2018, Kerber moved back into the final four at the grass-court major by using her knee-to-the-turf agility and quick reflexes to beat No. 19 seed Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-3.

“I remember how I played here,” said Kerber, a 33-year-old left-hander from Germany, who did let loose by shaking her fists when her victory ended. “I know how to play on (a) grass court.”

Next, No. 25 seed Kerber takes on No. 1 Ash Barty, who eliminated 75th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3 in the first all-Australian major quarterfinal in 40 years.

“It's the ultimate test,” Barty said, looking ahead to Thursday's matchup. “Angie's obviously had success here before.”

Barty won the 2019 French Open, but she had never been to the quarterfinals at the All England Club. Indeed, this was the first time in the Open era, which began in 1968, that the tournament had six first-time women's quarterfinalists.

Only Kerber and Muchova, who also lost at this stage in 2019, boasted past experience.

The other semifinal is No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Karolina Pliskova.

Sabalenka collected her tour-leading 34th match win of 2021 by defeating No. 21 seed Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-3, and Pliskova topped unseeded Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2.

This was the first day of 100% capacity in the two main stadiums after COVID-19 restrictions placed a 50% cap on attendance when the fortnight began. With rain falling much of the afternoon, the singles matches were played at Centre Court and No. 1 Court with the roofs shut and spectators allowed to be maskless – the All England Club says the arena's ventilation systems allow them to be considered outdoor venues.

In the day's lone men's match, No. 14 seed Hubert Hurkacz came back to edge No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the resumption of a fourth-rounder contest suspended Monday night.

Hurkacz's first Grand Slam quarterfinal will come against 20-time major champion Roger Federer today.

Kerber's into her eighth Grand Slam semifinal, with half coming at Wimbledon.