England reaches Euro 2020 final, beats Denmark

England is headed to the European Championship final after beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time.

England captain Harry Kane’s penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel but the forward scored from the rebound in the 104th minute.

Denmark played the second half of extra time with 10 men because substitute Mathias Jensen came off injured and the team couldn’t make anymore changes.

The regulation 90 minutes finished 1-1.

England will face Italy in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.