Djokovic advances to final by being better in clutch

WIMBLEDON, England – The victories keep adding up for Novak Djokovic: 20 in a row at Wimbledon since the start of the 2018 tournament, 20 in a row in all Grand Slam matches since the start of this season.

Get both streaks up to 21 on Sunday by beating Matteo Berrettini in the final at the All England Club, and Djokovic will tie rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with a 20th major championship, the most for a man in tennis history.

“It would mean everything,” Djokovic said. “That's why I'm here. That's why I'm playing.”

The world's No. 1 player worked his way in and out of trouble against a younger, much-less-experienced opponent Friday until eliminating No. 10 Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals at Centre Court.

Each set was tight and intense. Each appeared to be within Shapovalov's grasp – until it was in Djokovic's.

“He was serving for first set. He was better for most of the second set; had a lot of opportunities and just didn't manage to close it out when he needed to,” said Djokovic, who at 34 is 12 years older than Shapovalov. “In important moments, I think I probably held my nerves better than he did and just (made) him play an extra shot, (made) him do an unforced error.”

Djokovic made just 15 unforced errors, Shapovalov 36. The other key stats: Djokovic saved 5 of 5 break points in the second set, then 3 of 3 in the third.

“What hurt so much this time was just that I felt like the game is there and it's possible to go and play for the trophy,” said Shapovalov, who walked off in tears after falling to 0-7 against Djokovic. “It's a feeling I've never had before, so that's why it just hurt so much. I felt like I was outplaying Novak in parts of the match. If you're outplaying Novak, you can beat anyone.”

So true. Now another new-to-these-stages foe, No. 7 seed Berrettini, will give it a shot.

With booming serves delivering 22 aces, and powerful forehands helping compile a total of 60 winners, Berrettini used an 11-game run to grab a big lead and beat No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Djokovic is trying to collect a sixth championship at Wimbledon – and third straight – to go along with nine from the Australian Open, three from the U.S. Open and two from the French Open.

And then there's this: After collecting trophies on the hard courts of Melbourne Park in February, and the red clay of Roland Garros in June – defeating Berrettini in the quarterfinals there – Djokovic seeks a triumph on the grass of the All England Club to get three-quarters of the way to a calendar-year Grand Slam, with only the U.S. Open remaining.

No man has pulled off that three-title stretch within one year since Rod Laver won the Grand Slam in 1969.