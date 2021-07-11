Argentina captures Copa America trophy

RIO DE JANEIRO – Two long droughts ended Saturday at the Copa America final: Argentina won its first major title since 1993 after a 1-0 victory against Brazil. And Lionel Messi finally lifted his first major trophy for the national team, filling in one of the biggest gaps in his decorated career.

Argentina's winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria. The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.

When the match ended, a tearful Messi was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates. Once criticized by Argentina fans for his quietness, he went to the few hundred guests chanting his name at the Maracana and celebrated. Messi kissed the trophy before lifting it into the air during the presentation.

Messi's performance in the final was not as impressive as in previous matches of the tournament, during which he scored four goals and had five assists. The title, however, provides the superstar some relief after all the questions throughout his career on his effectiveness playing for the national team.

Argentina won its last major title when Messi was only 6 years old. Saturday's victory gave Argentina its 15th Copa America title, equaling Uruguay's total. Brazil has won the South American title nine times.