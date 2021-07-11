Confident Italian stands between Djokovic, history

WIMBLEDON, England – The man standing between Novak Djokovic and a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title, Matteo Berrettini, remembers being wowed by Wimbledon when he played in the junior event as a teenager.

“For me, it was just absurd. I asked myself, 'Who knows if one day I'll return and play in the main tournament, even just in qualifying? I have no idea.' And now I'm in the final,” he said, then laughed at the thought of it all.

“So it's all a bit strange,” continued the barrel-chested, big-hitting Berrettini, now 25. “But what's beautiful ... is that I'm much more aware of what I can do now. I know I can do this, because I'm here.”

That he is. Today at the All England Club, the No. 1-seeded Djokovic's 30th major final will be No. 7 seed Berrettini's first – and the first for any man from Italy since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open. (It'll also be the first men's final at Wimbledon with a female chair umpire; Marija Cicak of Croatia got the assignment.)

Self-confidence is not an issue these days for Djokovic. Nor should it be for the 34-year-old from Serbia.

The numbers, and the dominance, are truly staggering.

He's won his past 18 sets, every one since dropping his first of the fortnight.

He's won his last 20 matches at Wimbledon, dating to the start of the 2018 tournament.

He's won his last 20 matches in Grand Slam action, dating to the start of this season, with titles at the Australian Open in February on hard courts and at the French Open in June on red clay (where he beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals).

If Djokovic adds another title on Wimbledon's grass today, that will put him three-fourths of the way to a calendar-year Grand Slam, something only two men have done, most recently Rod Laver in 1969.

Djokovic could put what would be a sixth championship – and third in a row – at the All England Club alongside his nine at Melbourne Park, three at Flushing Meadows and two at Roland Garros.