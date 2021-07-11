The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, July 11, 2021 8:30 pm

    Fever win third straight, beat Dream 79-68

    Associated Press

     

    COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – Teaira McCowan had 21 points and 14 rebounds to help the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 79-68 on Sunday.

    The Fever (4-16) won their third in a row after 12 straight losses.

    Tiffany Mitchell added 14 points, Danielle Robinson scored 12, Kelsey Mitchell 11 and Jessica Breland 10.

    Indiana pulled away with 14 straight points for a 77-61 lead on Robinson’s basket with 3:53 left. Crystal Bradford stopped the run with 1 of 2 free throws and Aari McDonald’s 3-pointer with 2:08 left was the first of the game by the Dream (6-13). Atlanta finished 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

    Odyssey Sims had 20 points and Bradford added 14 for Atlanta, which opened the game on a 12-2 run.

     

