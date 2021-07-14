Dincoff's childhood dream a reality

It has been a whirlwind of a trip for DeKalb graduate Rachel Dincoff since qualifying for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo after finishing third in the discus throw last month.

Her performance in the finals at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene was not the series she wanted, but luckily it was enough, and with the Olympic standard already met and a top-three placement, she achieved the goal she set for herself in eighth grade: Dincoff is an Olympian.

“It still hasn't set in,” Dincoff said in a phone interview. “It's been so crazy busy. It's been a wild ride. I'm sure on the plane ride home, it'll hit. I'll have plenty of waterworks.”

During the competition, little things threw off Dincoff's rhythm. It wasn't one thing or even an aspect that she could identify. There was some extra warm-up time, which was unusual, but even beyond that, her body felt a disconnect from what her mind knew what she needed to do.

“The warmups were not good,” Dincoff said. “I felt like I was doing everything that I usually do, I felt like I was hitting my cues, but my rhythm felt off. My timing was off. My brain was telling my body what to do, it's a weird experience. A numbing feeling, almost. I couldn't really feel the ground, couldn't really feel the implement as well.

“It must have been nerves. I did everything I could to prevent that. There's nothing that can prepare you for an Olympic Trials. The pressure of the position that I was in, that must have gotten to me in some way. I did my best not to let it.”

Her first throw went right into the cage. She kept her mind level.

Her second throw measured 189 feet, 5 inches which put her in seventh place. Third throw, fouled again. Fortunately, after three throws, the top eight of the 12-thrower field took three additional throws after a short break.

“I felt like I was doing the right things but you can't always see what your body is doing. I thought I was doing the right things,” Dincoff said. “I'm grateful because my coach was able to see what I was actually doing and help get me back on track. He gave me a quick cue that I wasn't thinking about. I had gotten away from it through the emotions and it started clicking. I could feel my rhythm again.”

After conferring with her coach, Dincoff's fourth throw hit 194-8, bumping her up to fourth place and one spot out of qualifying with two throws remaining. Kelsey Card was sitting in third, having thrown 194-9 on her first throw.

“I did not want to leave the meet feeling the things I knew I would feel,” she said. “I know how disappointed I would feel. I was determined not to experience that. I was too close to making this dream happen.”

Fifth throw, 197-6. Third place.

Sixth throw, straight into the ground.

And then Dincoff watched. And waited.

“I went over to one of the throwers and asked if I could just hold her hand,” Dincoff said. “She held my hand as I anxiously watched everyone else go.”

As Card's last throw fell short at 194-8 and the result stood.

“I instantly ran over to my coach,” Dincoff said. “I don't think they would let me cross (the track) and the emotions hit. I just collapsed and just thanked God and it just started hitting me that my childhood dream just became a reality. I took a breath and started running over to my coach. He started walking down the steps to give me the biggest hug.

“It was just special. My family group came down and we were just together and it's an emotional thing. It's something I'll have for the rest of my life.”

Over the course of the last five years, Dincoff has awakened every morning with a fire to get to this moment, and all her experiences allowed her to overcome the mid-meet adversity and pull out a performance that wasn't great, but it was good enough.

“I'm starting to accept and acknowledge and appreciate how much of an accomplishment it is to put myself in a situation like that and bring myself out of it,” she said. “It wasn't the series that I wanted, but I think that journey itself is valuable and it's a testament of the mental, physical, and emotional strength that I have built. There's a lot of people that wouldn't be able to do that.”

Now that Olympian status has been achieved, Dincoff's new goals are to medal and to break the American record (230-2 held by Trials winner Valarie Allman).

“It might take time but I have to start new goals,” she said. “It's going to get me up in the morning and work hard for something and give me that passion, that reason.”