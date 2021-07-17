Michael Phelps loomed over the pool at the past four Summer Olympics, a figure so transcendent it was hard for anyone else to get their proper due.

He's retired now, leaving a giant void in his wake.

Not to worry.

Even without Phelps, plenty of star power will be on display at the $515 million Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

From Caeleb Dressel to Katie Ledecky, from Adam Peaty to Ariarne Titmus, from Katinka Hosszu to home-country favorite Daiya Seto, myriad swimmers are capable of playing a leading role in the post-Phelps era.

“Obviously, losing Michael was huge for this team, but we haven't had him since 2016,” American breaststroke star Lilly King said. “We always do great, so I don't know why we would think it wasn't going to be great just because Michael's not there.”

King stirred up the already heated rivalry with the Australians by making a bold prediction for the U.S. women.

“I think the women, if we have the meet we can have, can win every single individual gold,” she said. “That would be pretty cool, right?”

Not so cool for the Aussies, who are eager to shine after failing to capture an individual women's gold at the 2016 Rio Games.

They turned in some brilliant performances at their country's Olympic trials, led by Kaylee McKeown setting a world record in the 100-meter backstroke.

But really keep an eye on Titmus, a 20-year-old known as “The Terminator.” She made it clear she plans to challenge Ledecky's dominance in the freestyle with the second-fastest times ever in both the 200 and 400 freestyles.

Ledecky qualified to swim four individual freestyle races – ranging from 200 to 1,500 meters.

Things to watch for at the pool:

Dressel's moment

The 24-year-old Floridian has emerged as the world's best male swimmer since Phelps retired.

Dressel really broke out at the 2017 world championships in Budapest, where he won seven gold medals. He followed up with six golds and two silvers at the 2019 worlds in South Korea, joining Phelps as the only swimmers to win eight medals at a major international meet.

Dressel qualified in three individual events, the 50 and 100 freestyle as well as the 100 butterfly, and he might get a chance to swim on four relays. If he won them all, he would come up just shy of Phelps' record of eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Unbeatable Adam

There are no sure things at the Olympics, but it's hard to see anyone beating Britain's Adam Peaty.

He's held the men's world record in the 100 breaststroke since 2015, becoming the first swimmer to break both 58 and 57 seconds. He's the reigning three-time world champion and defending gold medalist from the Rio Games.

Olympic debut

The Olympic program will grow larger with three new events in Tokyo.

Ledecky is most excited about the women finally getting a chance to swim the 1,500 freestyle – the metric mile and a mainstay on the men's program since 1908.

The men will be competing in the 800 free for the first time since 1904, but the most entertaining new event is likely to be the 4x100 mixed medley relay.

Each team must use two men and two women, but there's no restriction on who gets picked to swim each stroke. That leads to plenty of strategy and an often chaotic race – the only one where men and women can wind up racing each other.