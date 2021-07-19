Fort Wayne Champs lose at TBT

The Fort Wayne Champs fell in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Monday, losing 92-71 against No. 1 seed Sideline Cancer. The defeat ended the Champs' run in the 64-team, single-elimination tournament that has a $1 million winner-take-all-prize.

The Champs, seeded ninth in the West Virginia region, led by as many as six in the first quarter and were ahead 25-23 at the end of the period. Sideline Cancer, which reached the tournament finals in 2020, led 46-43 at halftime and then took control in the third quarter, outscoring Fort Wayne 23-9.

Former Ball State guard Taylor Persons led all scorers with 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting for the Champs and former Mad Ant Stephan Hicks added 20 points.

Trevion Crews, the 2014 SAC Player of the Year at North Side, had an assist in 10 minutes for the Champs.

Former Indiana players faced off in the contest, as well. Devin Davis had eight points and four rebounds for Fort Wayne, while Maurice Creek and Remy Abell had eight points apiece for Sideline Cancer.