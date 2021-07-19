Pogacar repeats as overall winner

Tadej Pogacar took the yellow jersey to Paris to win his second straight Tour de France on Sunday after a grueling three-week odyssey that at times he made look like a recreational ride.

Pogacar's repeat success at cycling's biggest event was a tale of total dominance, prompting one question: At age 22, how many more Tours can the Slovenian win?

Pogacar won his first title last September when he became the Tour's youngest champion in 116 years. He is now the youngest double winner of the race.

In sharp contrast to last year – when as a rookie he had to wait until the penultimate stage to seize the overall lead – Pogacar was untouchable in this race.

His team was better equipped and better prepared, and Pogacar assumed the favorite's mantle with the ease of a seasoned veteran. His supremacy was such that, in addition to his overall win, he also claimed the King of the Mountains and best young rider jerseys.

The UAE Team Emirates leader successfully defended his huge lead of 5 minutes, 20 seconds over second-place Jonas Vingegaard in the mostly ceremonial final stage to the Champs-Elysees on Sunday. Richard Carapaz finished third overall, 7:03 off the pace.

Vingegaard and Carapaz were the only riders to finish within 10 minutes of the two-time champion.

“I did my best, maximum, like I always do, and that was enough,” Pogacar said.

Wout van Aert won the 21st stage in a mass sprint. That prevented Mark Cavendish from beating Belgian great Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins, which the British sprinter equaled earlier in the race.

The mostly flat 67-mile leg began in Chatou outside Paris and concluded with eight laps up and down the famed avenue.

Pogacar and his teammates rode together at the front of the pack as they reached the Champs-Elysees, and the Slovenia champion raised his fist in the air in celebration.

As always at the Tour de France when a competitor outclasses the field, Pogacar's dominant ride also raised suspicions. He was asked this week about UAE Team Emirates general manager Mauro Gianetti's ties with riders who received doping suspensions in the past.

Gianetti was previously the manager of Saunier Duval, the team of Riccardo Ricco, an Italian rider who tested positive for the blood-boosting drug CERA in 2008. He was also manager of the Geox-TMX outfit of Juan Jose Cobo, who was stripped of his 2011 Spanish Vuelta title for doping violations.

“I can only speak for myself,” Pogacar said. “When I met Mauro, he was really great to me, and he is a super good person. I believe what is in the past is in the past, and this new cycling is a way more beautiful sport than before.”

Pogacar has insisted that the repeated doping controls he underwent should be enough to convince doubters that he is riding clean.