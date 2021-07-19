Positive test to keep Gauff out of Olympics

TOKYO – U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff tweeted on Sunday.

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.”

Gauff, 17, is No. 25 in the WTA rankings.

Two South African soccer players, defender Thabiso Monyane and midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi, became the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for the virus, with the Tokyo Games opening Friday.

An official with the South African soccer team also tested positive, as did a fourth member of South Africa's contingent, Neil Powell, the head coach of the rugby sevens team. Powell will have to stay in isolation for 14 days and will miss the rugby sevens competition, South Africa's national rugby body said.

Powell had been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in South Africa on May 24, team spokesman JJ Harmse told The Associated Press.

South Africa's Olympic committee said in May it would offer all its Olympic athletes going to Tokyo the J&J vaccine.

The rest of the South Africa soccer squad had tested negative for the virus twice and was “following closely all the recommendations of the local health authorities,” the South African Olympic committee said.

South Africa is due to play Japan in its first game of the men's soccer competition Thursday at Tokyo Stadium.

Tokyo Olympic organizers also said Sunday that another athlete had tested positive, but this person was not residing in the Olympic Village. This athlete was also identified as “non-Japanese.”

Also on Sunday, the first International Olympic Committee member, Ryu Seung-min of South Korea, was reported as positive. He recorded a positive test Saturday upon entering a Tokyo airport. Reports said he was asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, former distance runner Tegla Loroupe, the chief of mission of the IOC's Refugee Olympic Team, tested positive for COVID-19 before the team was to depart its Doha, Qatar, training base for Tokyo, two people with knowledge of her condition have told the AP.

Organizers say since July 1, 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests. This figure does not include athletes or others who may have arrived for training camps but are not yet under the “jurisdiction” of the organizing committee.

The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and thousands of support staff.

The Olympics will open Friday under a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures.

Fans – local and those from abroad – have been banned for all Olympic events in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures. A few outlying venues may allow a smattering of local fans.

About 200 protesters gathered Sunday outside Shinjuku station in central Tokyo, waving signs that read “No Olympics.” It was the latest in a series of small protests over the last few months targeting the Games.

US women, men win exhibitions

A'ja Wilson scored 16 points and Breanna Stewart added 14 to help the U.S. women's national team beat Nigeria 93-62 on Sunday in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tuneup for both teams.

The U.S. rebounded after dropping consecutive exhibition games for the first time since 2011 with losses to the WNBA All-Stars and Australia last week.

In the men's game, Damian Lillard scored 19 points and Keldon Johnson added 15 to help the U.S. beat Spain 83-76 in the final pre-Olympic game for both teams.

Johnson just joined the team two days earlier after Bradley Beal tested positive for the coronavirus and Kevin Love withdrew because of a calf injury.