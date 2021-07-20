Filler finds her roots in Italy

When Giu–seppe Baldasari left Fano, Italy, for America in 1926 and then brought his wife, Lena, over in 1930, they hoped of a better future though neither knew the language. Everything happened as they dreamed, and this week the story comes full circle.

Their great-granddaughter Andrea Filler, 28, will represent Italy as a softball player in the Tokyo Olympics. Italy opens play against the United States today.

Filler has played professionally in Italy since 2017 and had to win a 21/2-year process in court to try out for the national team. Before her case decision, Italian citizenship only passed down the paternal side of families, and now she's eligible because her great-grandmother was still an Italian citizen when Filler's grandfather Al was born. Three years later, Filler's great-grandmother became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

The Bishop Dwenger graduate had always dreamed of playing for the U.S., but softball was excluded from the 2012 and 2016 Olympics before being reinstated this time, and then she never received an invitation to the tryouts. Now she's one of the Italian stars.

And this isn't participation for the sake of convenience, either, as Filler recently helped Italy win the European championships, and she also has reconnected with her ancestral family in Fano. She started planning that trip before she ever arrived in Italy to start playing in 2017.

She met her grandfather's cousins and their families, toured the central Italian village and learned more about her past. Fano was established by Julius Caesar in 49 B.C, and is central Italy's third-largest city. The first time, she traveled by herself, taking the train from Parma, where she was playing.

“I heard so many things about Fano and our relatives there over the years and was really eager to experience it in person,” Filler said via email from Tokyo.

The first visit lasted three days, filled with laughter and food, and she's returned three times, going with her parents, again with Kyle Ruchim, who is now her husband, and then for five days with her father, Dan.

“The area where my great-grandmother grew up did feel ancient,” Filler said. “The house had been abandoned for many years and was uninhabitable because the structure of the house was breaking down so there wasn't much there.

“One interesting thing was there was still land that was being farmed just outside of her house with trees bearing fruit. I ate a few apricots from a tree outside the house as I walked around the land.”

Fano is a modern beach town on the Adriatic Sea, with cobblestone streets and with fort walls built by Caesar Augustus during the ancient Roman era. Filler continues to keep in touch with her newfound family members who absolutely loved it when Filler's mother, Judy, brought them all Indiana shirts.

“While you are walking around you get the feeling that everyone knows each other,” Judy Filler said. “(There are) many people either having a drink outside at restaurants or standing in groups talking and enjoying themselves.

“Italy's culture is very laid back. It's not in a hurry on a daily basis like Americans are. ... Italians aren't as attached to their phones, texting and looking at social media like we are. Especially when in a social setting, they are enjoying the people they are with talking and sharing drinks and food.”

One of Andrea Filler's highlights was reaching back to her grandparents, Al and Mary, while she was visiting family in Italy.

“I think my grandparents were really touched to see me there with our relatives,” Filler said. “We FaceTimed each other while I was there and the smile on my grandparents' faces showed just how happy they were.”

Filler said she's honoring her family heritage by playing for Italy. She's also already planning to continue playing overseas and her next trip to Fano.

“I am able to live out my dreams because of the large sacrifices my great-grandparents made in their life, and it's a humbling feeling to represent them in this way,” she said. “It's amazing to wonder what my great-grandparents would think if they were alive today.”