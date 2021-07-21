Games begin but may still be halted

The head organizer of the Tokyo Olympics said the Games may still be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Toshiro Muto, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, left the door open on canceling the games the during a press conference Tuesday.

“We can't predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases,” Muto said. “So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases. We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises.”

Polling in Japan has shown a majority of the public does not want the Olympics to happen during the pandemic and does not think the organizers will be able to handle increases in cases.

Muto's comments come as a number of American athletes have withdrawn from the Olympics over COVID-19 concerns or outright infections. At least 71 support staffers at the Olympics have already tested positive and cases in Tokyo and Japan are rising independent of the Olympics.

Spectators have already been barred from attending events.

Meanwhile, in Fukuskima, Japan, the Games got underway when Japan pitcher Ukiko Ueno started Australia's Michelle Cox with a ball at 9:02 a.m. today (8:02 p.m. Fort Wayne time Tuesday) to open the women's softball tournament before a nearly empty Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.

Playing about 150 miles from the main Olympics sites in Tokyo, the teams lined up for the national anthems in a stadium with a listed capacity of 30,000 that had about 50 spectators, presumably team and Olympic officials, plus media.

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the first when the 39-year-old Ueno, who pitched a six-hitter to beat the U.S. in the 2008 gold medal game, forced in a run by hitting Chelsea Forkin with a pitch, her second consecutive hit batter. Japan rebounded, however, to win 8-1.

Because of the early morning start, the sun was in the eyes of left-handed batters.

The first two days of the softball tournament are being played about 40 miles from the site of a 2011 nuclear power plant disaster. The rest of the tournament will be in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Most of the approximately 11,000 athletes are in the Tokyo area.

Japan is defending softball gold medalist after upsetting the U.S. in the 2008 final. Softball and baseball were dropped for 2012 and 2016 and restored for these Olympics. They already have been dropped for the 2024 Paris Games and are likely to be restored for 2028 in Los Angeles.