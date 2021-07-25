US rebounds from opener with win over New Zealand

SAITAMA, Japan – After a stunning loss in the opener, the U.S. women's soccer team vowed to be ruthless against New Zealand.

And they rebounded in a big way.

The Americans cruised to a 6-1 rout of New Zealand in front of First Lady Jill Biden at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

With the United States leading 2-0 at the break, Biden arrived in time to watch the team put the game away in the second half at Saitama Stadium.

The United States was blanked by Sweden 3-0 in the opener. It was the team's first loss since January 2019 and snapped a 44-game unbeaten streak. The Americans had not been held scoreless since 2017.

But the Americans vowed to regain control of the tournament. Defender Kelley O'Hara said the United States needed to be “ruthless” against New Zealand.

“Sweden was a very good team and we didn't play our best, and when you do that up against a top opponent, they're going to punish you. So that wasn't our best performance,” Crystal Dunn said. “I think we came into Game 2 knowing that we don't go from being a really great team two days ago to not being a great team anymore.”

Rose Lavelle scored off a well-placed pass from Tobin Heath in the ninth minute to give the United States an early lead – and the team's first goal of the Olympics. Despite the lack of goals, the Americans dominated the half, unlike their out-of-sorts start against the Swedes.

Lindsey Horan scored with a header in the final moments of the half to put the United States up 2-0 at the break. It was Horan's 23rd international goal and it came on her milestone 100th appearance for the national team.

“I think my approach going into this game – obviously it's in the back of your head that you're getting your 100th cap – but I didn't want that to be a factor today, Horan said.

“I think we wanted to get the job done and my focus was doing whatever I possibly could to help the team win. I'm happy to get a goal and yeah, it's nice to have a fan in the stands, too,” she added.

It could have been worse for New Zealand but the United States had four disallowed goals, all for offside, in the first half.

An own-goal by Abby Erceg extended the U.S. lead to 3-0 in the 64th minute. New Zealand avoided the shutout with Betsy Hassett's goal in the 72nd.

Christen Press, who came in as a second-half substitute, scored from the center of the box in the 80th off a feed from Julie Ertz, before Alex Morgan scored in the final minutes of regulation. Another New Zealand own-goal closed out the game in stoppage time.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski made five changes to the starting lineup he used against Sweden, giving Carli Lloyd the start over Morgan, Megan Rapinoe for Press, Ertz for Sam Mewis, Emily Sonnett for O'Hara, and Tierna Davidson for captain Becky Sauerbrunn.

Ross, Klineman win

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their Olympic beach volleyball opener.

Ross is making her third appearance in the Summer Games with her third different partner. She's already won a silver medal and a bronze. Klineman is making her Olympic debut. They're among the favorites for gold.

The Americans won the first set 21-17 and then took the second 21-19 over Xue Chen and Wang Xinxin.

The team is coached by former Bishop Dwenger and Notre Dame standout Angie Akers.

US gets 1st medal

Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games, taking gold Sunday in the men's 400-meter individual medley.

Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the powerhouse U.S. team, rallying on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze.

Kalisz, a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps, touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds.

Litherland was next in 4:10.28, just ahead of Smith (4:10.38).

A few minutes later in the 400-meter freestyle final, American Kieran Smith took the bronze in 3:43.94. Ahmed Hafnaoui, an 18-year-old from Tunisia, won the gold medal in 3:43.36 from lane 8. Jake Mitchell, a 19-year-old American who graduated from Carmel, took eighth in the race.

On the board

Naohisa Takato won Japan's first gold medal, beating Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei in the men's 60-kilogram judo final.

The charismatic Takato's success could provide a much-needed jolt of excitement for a nation still feeling profoundly ambivalent about these Olympics.