Ledecky finishes 2nd in 1st race

TOKYO – Australia's Ariarne Titmus chased down American Katie Ledecky to win one of the most anticipated races of the Summer Games, capturing the gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle with the second-fastest time in history today.

Titmus, who trailed by nearly a full body-length at the halfway mark of the eight-lap race, turned on the speed to touch in 3 minutes, 56.69 seconds.

Ledecky was the defending Olympic champion and world-record holder. She settled for the silver this time in 3:57.36 – the fourth-fastest time ever recorded.

No one else was even close. The bronze went to China's Li Bingjie in 4:01.08.

Ledecky's runner-up finish was another disappointment for the Americans after a dynamic start to the swimming competition.

The powerhouse team won six of 12 medals on Sunday but was shut out of the medals in the first two finals today. Torri Huske and Michael Andrew just missed out with fourth-place finishes, then it was Ledecky settling for the second spot on the podium – a very unfamiliar place for perhaps the greatest women's freestyle swimmer in history.

Ledecky lost an individual Olympic final for the first time after winning the 800 free at the 2012 London Games, then capturing three more golds in the 200, 400 and 800 free at Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

Ledecky will get another crack at Titmus in the 200 free, and the American is heavily favored to repeat in the 800 and add another gold in the 1,500 – a new event for the women at these games.

Britain's Adam Peaty repeated as Olympic champion in the men's 100-meter breaststroke.

Peaty was perhaps the surest best at the Olympic pool, being the first man to break both 58 and 57 seconds in his signature event. He posted the fifth-fastest time in history (57.37 seconds) to blow away the field.

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands claimed the silver in 58.00, and the bronze went to Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi in 58.33. American Andrew was next in 58.84.

On Sunday, the U.S. earned six of 12 medals awarded.

From Chase Kalisz's gold in the 400-meter individual medley to Kieran Smith pulling out a bronze in his first major international competition, there was plenty of red, white and blue on the medal podium in the largely empty arena.

“We were in the warmup pool seeing people get a gold medal, get second, get second and third. It was crazy,” said Abbey Weitzeil, who was part of the 4x100-meter freestyle relay team that claimed a bronze in the final event of the session. “It just fired us up and got us really excited.”

Kalisz got things rolling with his victory in the grueling medley, making up for a second-place showing at the 2016 Rio Games. Jay Litherland rallied on the final leg to give the Americans a 1-2 finish that set the tone for the rest of the morning.

“I really kind of do feel like I let the U.S. down in '16 even though I swam a lot faster than here,” Kalisz said. “The USA has a proud legacy of the 400 IM – (Tom) Dolan, Phelps, (Ryan) Lochte. This was my redemption story.”

At 27, he knew it might be his last chance to win the race that includes all four strokes, especially after being forced to wait an extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was tough last year with the Olympics kind of getting pulled out from under us and really having so much uncertainty whether it was going to happen,” Kalisz said. “Five years of preparation for this one moment, and it's not like I was getting any younger.”

Kalisz and Litherland caught a huge break when home-country favorite Daiya Seto failed to advance from the preliminaries, making a huge strategic error by attempting to conserve his energy for the final.

The Americans took advantage. Kalisz pulled away on the breaststroke, his best leg, and Litherland rallied on the closing freestyle to claim the second spot.

Smith, who emerged from obscurity with a breakthrough performance at the U.S. trials last month, proved he was no fluke by finishing third in the 400 free behind Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui and Australia's Jack McLoughlin.

“I sprinted my butt off the last 50 like it was a 50 free,” Smith said. “It was a really fun race.”

Japan's Yui Ohashi took gold in the women's 400 IM, but two Americans were right on her heels.

Olympic rookie Emma Weyant grabbed the silver, and 27-year-old Hali Flickinger took bronze for her first career medal.

“After we saw (Kalisz and Litherland win medals), we kind of looked at each other and said, 'It's our turn,'” Weyant said. “I think that really got our team going.”

Although no one had any chance of beating the mighty Aussies in the 4x100 free relay – indeed, they set the first swimming world record of these games – a quartet anchored by Simone Manuel managed to hang on for third.

For Manuel, one of the biggest stars at the 2016 Rio Games, it was an especially poignant medal after her struggle just to make the team. She was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome and forced to take an extended break not long before the trials.

Manuel only qualified in one individual event – the 50 free – but the American coaches decided to use her in the final spot of the relay.

It paid off with another medal.

“I'm always excited and pumped for relays,” Manuel said. “It's an experience that is amazing. I don't take it lightly.”