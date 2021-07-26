Russia beats US in team qualifying

TOKYO – The trouble started early. A step out of bounds on floor exercise here. A short landing there.

Over the course of two hours Sunday, the mistakes – some almost imperceptible, some laid bare for the world to see – kept piling up, chipping away at the aura USA Gymnastics has built over the past decade. Not even the greatest of all time was immune to the realities of a sport where perfection is unattainable.

For 11 years, the Americans flirted with it, at least from a competitive standpoint, flying all over the globe, then flying back home with their suitcases stuffed with gold.

It still might happen at the Tokyo Olympics. But for the first time in a long time, it appears it won't happen without a fight.

Russia pulled off a stunner in qualifying, posting a top score of 171.629, more than a full point ahead of the U.S. total 170.562. While reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles topped the all-around with teammate Sunisa Lee close behind in third, the Americans ended their session looking up at another name on the scoreboard in the team standings for the first time since the 2010 world championships.

“This was not the finals,” U.S. high-performance director Tom Forster said. “This was getting into the finals. So this might be a great awakening for us and we'll take advantage of it.”

China, France, Belgium, Great Britain, Italy and Japan also advanced to Tuesday night's final.

Everything will be reset for the finals, when the format changes to three-up/three-count. The pressure will be greater. And the Americans have found a way to thrive under it.

Inside a largely empty Ariake Gymnastics Center, they finally faltered. At least by their towering standards.

Not even Biles was immune.

While the 24-year-old star topped the all-around with a total of 57.731 and advanced to the finals in all four events, it didn't come easy. She backpedaled off the mat following a tumbling pass on her floor exercise, then basically did the same on vault.

She responded with a solid set on uneven bars, but a spectacular beam routine ended with her temporarily reeling following her dismount, something Forster said he's never seen her do.

Biles saluted the judges then walked off the podium with a smile that looked like a combination of relief, sarcasm and frustration.