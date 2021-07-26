US winning streak over

SAITAMA, Japan – The final buzzer sounded, and France barely celebrated.

To them, beating the United States again wasn't really a surprise. And that might be the biggest indicator yet that the Americans – even after three consecutive Olympic gold medals – are no longer feared by other top international teams.

A 25-game Olympic winning streak for the U.S. is over, ending Sunday when France closed the game on a 16-2 run to beat the Americans 83-76 in the Tokyo Games. Evan Fournier's 3-pointer off a broken play with just under a minute left put France ahead for good, as the Americans fell apart in the final minutes.

“They are better individually,” Fournier said of the Americans, “but they can be beaten as a team.”

That's been proven with alarming regularity in the last two years. Starting with France's win over the U.S. in the Basketball World Cup quarterfinals at China two years ago, the Americans are merely 3-5 in their last eight games with NBA players in the lineup.

The U.S. missed its final nine shots, five of them coming in a 21-second span in the final minute shortly after Fournier – who led all scorers with 28 points – made the go-ahead 3-pointer. Rudy Gobert wildly missed a layup on that play, but Guerschon Yabusele chased down the bouncing rebound and just before he dove into the U.S. bench he made a desperation swipe at the ball in an effort to knock it into Fournier's direction.

Fournier turned Yabusele's dive into a dagger, and just like that the Americans are in Olympic trouble.

“I think that's a little bit of hubris if you think the Americans are supposed to just roll out the balls and win,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. “We've got to work for it just like everybody else. And for those 40 minutes, they played better than we did.”

Fournier had 28 points for France, Rudy Gobert scored 14 and Nando de Colo had 13. Jrue Holiday had 18 points for the U.S., Bam Adebayo had 12, Damian Lillard 11 and Kevin Durant had 10.

“I mean, it's great,” Gobert said. “But until we have what we want to have around our neck it doesn't really matter.”

The idea of anyone else leaving an Olympics with gold hasn't been all that realistic in recent years. Now, it's very real.

A 10-point U.S. lead in the third quarter was wasted, and so was a 12-point barrage from Holiday in the opening 41/2 minutes of the fourth quarter as the Americans went from six points down six points up with 5:23 remaining.

The U.S. lead was seven with 3:30 left. France outscored the U.S. 16-2 from there, and the Americans missed all nine of their shots – five of them in a 21-second span on the same trip down the floor in the final minute, three of those from 3-point range.

The loss doesn't knock the U.S. out of medal contention, but it eliminates the margin for error.

The Americans play Iran on Wednesday and then the Czech Republic on Saturday in its final two Group A games; win both of those, and the U.S. will be in the quarterfinals. Lose another one, and the Americans might not even finish in the top eight of this 12-team tournament.