US stunned; Japan takes softball gold

YOKOHAMA, Japan – They marched single file onto the podium near shortstop with the blank expressions of the condemned.

When silver medals were handed out, they dangled them around each other's necks like weights.

Eyes were red and damp. Perfunctory waves for the cameras were managed. Hands fidgeted with bouquets of sunflowers.

Stunned, yes. Heartbroken, yes. Most precisely: devastated.

“It stings,” Cat Osterman said more than two hours later. “I've never been on a team that had so much fight.”

Just not enough.

Japan won its second straight Olympic softball gold medal, beating the United States 2-0 Tuesday night behind 39-year-old Yukiko Ueno in an emotional repeat of the 2008 victory in Beijing.

For Osterman and Monica Abbott, it was just like 4,723 days earlier.

Only worse. This likely was their final moment on their sport's grandest stage, which the International Olympic Committee has snatched away until at least 2028.

“I challenge the IOC to instate softball as a women's sport into the Olympic docket on a regular basis,” said Abbott, who pitched a night before her 36th birthday. “It's been proven that we attract viewers, we're active on social media. It's a worldwide sport. It's played really well in multiple continents and areas of the world, and I think it's really difficult when you're in an Olympics and then out of an Olympics, you're in one and you're out of one, to continue to build that momentum and engagement for this sport to grow worldwide.”

Ueno took a one-hitter into the sixth inning, five days after her 39th birthday, and Japan snuffed out an American rally attempt with an acrobatic sixth-inning double play that will long be replayed.

Japan led 2-0 when Michelle Moultrie singled to lead off the sixth. Hard-throwing 20-year-old left-hander Miu Goto relieved.

Goto dealt Haylie McCleney, the top U.S. hitter at .529, her first strikeout of the Olympics with a 69 mph pitch at the hands, then gave up a single to Janie Reed.

Amanda Chidester lined a rocket to third that seemed likely to drive in a run and leave two on. The ball smacked the left wrist of third baseman Yu Yamamoto and ricocheted to shortstop Mana Atsumi. She stuck out her glove for a backhand spear, then made a Derek Jeter-like jump throw to second baseman Yuka Ichiguchi to double up Moultrie.

“It hits you in the gut,” Osterman said. “If that goes through, we probably tie the game, maybe even go up with just the amount of momentum we would have on that alone.”

On a night of a half-dozen web gems, Reed made a leaping catch at the left-field wall to rob Yamato Fujita of a two-run homer in the bottom half.

With Goto overthrowing and her pitches flattening, Japan coach Reika Utsugi had Ueno (2-0) re-enter for the seventh, and she retired Valerie Arioto on a flyout, Ali Aguilar on a groundout and Delaney Spaulding on a foulout to the catcher, setting off a celebration on the field surrounded by 34,046 mostly empty seats in Yokohama Stadium.