Italian surprise winner in 100

TOKYO – The 100 meters at the Olympics is the event that turns sprinters into kings: Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis, Usain Bolt.

On one of the most unusual nights the sport has ever seen, fans, experts, and even the racers themselves needed a lineup card.

The race that has long defined Olympic royalty went to a Texas-born Italian who hadn't cracked 10 seconds until this year. He's a 26-year-old whose best days before this came in the long jump. He's a man even the runner in the next lane didn't really know.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Marcell Jacobs is The World's Fastest Man.

“I think I need four or five years to realize and understand what's happening,” Jacobs said.

The Italian crossed the line in 9.8 seconds Sunday night to capture the first 100-meter medal ever for the country better known for its soccer prowess. Pietro Mennea won the 200 at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow and Livio Berruti won that race at the 1960 Games in Rome.

Even in a contest with no clear favorites, Jacobs came from nowhere.

He topped America's Fred Kerley, a 400-meter runner who moved down in distance because he saw a medal chance, and Canada's Andre DeGrasse, who adds another 100-meter bronze to the one he won Rio.

Kerley finished second in 9.84 and DeGrasse was next at 9.89.

“I really don't know anything about him,” Kerley said of the new gold medalist. “He did a fantastic job.”

Jacobs' path was made that much clearer because of who wasn't in the race. The reigning world champion, Christian Coleman, is serving a ban for missed doping tests. The world leader in 2021 and the favorite to win the gold, Trayvon Bromell, didn't make it out of the semifinals.

Bolt, who has commandeered the Olympic and every other sprint stage since 2008, is retired.

“He changed athletics forever,” Jacobs said of Bolt. “I'm the one who won the Olympics after him. That's unbelievable. But drawing comparisons, I don't think it's the time now.”

Bolt's world record is 9.58.

Before Sunday, Jacobs' personal best was 9.95.

“I mean, 9.8 from the Italian guy?” DeGrasse said. “I didn't expect that. I thought my main competition would be the Americans.”

Nope. The Italians.

Perhaps the only person at the track who really knew the new champ was the man who hugged him after he crossed the finish line. That was Gianmarco Tamberi, the Italian high jumper who tied Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim for gold.

Only a night before, they'd been sitting in Jacobs' tiny room in the Olympic village playing video games.

“And we said, 'Can you imagine if we win?'” Jacobs said. “(We said) 'No, no, no. It's impossible. Don't think this.'”

Not long after the two golds were secure, Italy's premier, Mario Draghi, announced he'd be inviting the athletes to his office, the Chigi Palace, when they return home.