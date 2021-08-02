US volleyball team ousted

Micah Christenson gave coach John Speraw a tearful embrace as his U.S. men's volleyball teammates slumped on the floor and the Argentinians celebrated.

Instead of building on the bronze medal won in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, the Americans are going home early from the Olympics for the first time in more than 20 years.

“It's heartbreaking,” Christenson said after the straight-set loss to Argentina on Sunday night denied the U.S. a spot in the quarterfinals.

“We worked really hard for this. We delayed another year to work as hard as we could for this. This isn't the way we wanted to finish plain and simple. It's heartbreaking.”

The Americans won two of their first three matches in Tokyo before losing to Brazil and Argentina to fall to fifth place in Pool B and miss out on the quarterfinals for the first time since losing all five matches in Sydney 21 years ago.

The U.S. brought eight players back from the team that won in 2016 but never got back into top form following the long break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

US wrestler Gray clinches medal

American wrestler Adeline Gray, a five-time world champion, had never won an Olympic medal during her career. She finished a disappointing seventh at the Rio Olympics in 2016 after coming up short in the quarterfinals.

She broke through with a 3-2 win over Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy in a 76-kilogram semifinal.

With the victory, she clinched the sixth Olympic medal for a U.S. woman and is positioned to become America's second woman to win gold.

High jumpers share gold

Italian Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar agreed to tie in the high jump in a competition settled not by clearing the top height but through a subtle nod.

“I still can't believe it happened,” Tamberi said. “Sharing with a friend is even more beautiful. ... It was just magical.”

In a huddle with track officials, the athletes were given the option to settle the tie with a jump-off.

Barshim had a better idea: How about two golds?

The official said that was possible.

Barshim nodded and Tamberi instantly accepted, slapping Barshim's hand and jumping into his arms. It would be far from his last celebration.

“For me, coming here, I know for a fact that for the performance I did, I deserve that gold,” Barshim said. “He did the same thing, so I know he deserved that gold.”

Belarus sprinter to seek asylum

A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo's main airport.

An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Tsimanouskaya said in a filmed message distributed on social media she was pressured by Belarus team officials and asked the International Olympic Committee for help.

“I was put under pressure and they are trying to forcibly take me out of the country without my consent,” the 24-year-old runner said.