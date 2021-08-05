Extreme heat can't slow Swede in women's golf

KAWAGOE, Japan – Lexi Thompson had to bring in a team manager the last three holes when her caddie succumbed to the heat. Players walked down sunbaked fairways using umbrellas, some of them occasionally holding a bag of ice on their heads.

Madelene Sagstrom had a hot start of her own Wednesday in Olympic women's golf.

With a tough pitch to 4 feet for par on the final hole, the Swede kept bogeys off her card on a day of searing heat for a 5-under 66, giving her a one-shot lead over top-ranked Nelly Korda of the United States and Aditi Ashok of India.

The heat index topped 100 degrees at the tournament and at that point caddies were allowed to remove their bibs.

Heat wasn't the only problem. A tropical storm is approaching, and the current forecast is for a 70% chance of heavy rain on Saturday, a slighter higher chance on Sunday. The competition must finish by Sunday when the Olympics close.

Players have been informed about the possibility of a 54-hole event.

That depends on the weather, and a decision likely won't be made until after the second round at the earliest. The extreme heat ruled out any thought of playing 27 holes apiece over the next two days because of player health.

“It's hot, I'm not going to lie. It's very hot,” Sagstrom said. “But it's manageable. ... You drink a lot of water, you have cooling towels, umbrella, just maintaining the energy and not go crazy. I think at this point it's harder for the caddies than it is for the players.”

No need to explain that to Thompson. She was walking up the 15th fairway when she said her caddie, Jack Fulghum, turned to her and said, “Do I look white to you?”

“I didn't really notice. But he just didn't look good,” Thompson said. “I just want him to be healthy, that's all.”

She had him sit down off the green and brought in Donna Wilkins, who is on the staff for Team USA at the Olympics. Thompson birdied three straight holes, closed with a bogey and shot 72.

Luers grad medaling

The American “A-Team” has advanced to the gold medal match of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament.

April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Switzerland 21-12, 21-11 at Shiokaze Park today to clinch at least a silver medal. It will be the third medal for Ross, who won silver in London and bronze in Rio de Janeiro. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.

Ross and Klineman are coached by Bishop Luers and Notre Dame graduate Angie (Harris) Akers.

The victory also assures the United States of a beach volleyball medal for the seventh straight Summer Games. That's every one of them since the sport was added to the program in Atlanta in 1996.

US women's basketball cruises into semis

Breanna Stewart scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half as U.S. women's basketball routed Australia 79-55 in the quarterfinals.

“We wanted to come out and set the tone on both ends of the floor,” Stewart said. “We haven't had great starts to the games so far. This is the quarterfinals and it's win or go home.”

The Americans will face Serbia on Friday in the semifinals looking to advance to their seventh consecutive gold medal game. The Serbians, who won the bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Games, rallied to beat China 77-70 in the quarterfinals.

“Knockout rounds brings out a certain intensity about a team,” said Sue Bird, who had nine points and five assists against Australia. “It's do or die at this point. That helps. I do think we subtly have been taking steps in the right direction and getting better.”

US women's volleyball advances to semis

Five years after their quest for a first Olympic gold medal was denied in the semifinals, the United States women's volleyball team has returned to that stage after a relatively easy quarterfinal win.

The short-handed Americans overcame the absence of two starters to beat the Dominican Republic 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 on Wednesday and advance to the semifinals. One of the missing starters was Jordan Thompson, whose husband, Blake Yager, is the grandson of Steve Yager, former superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools.

The Americans will play Serbia on Friday for a spot in the gold medal game.