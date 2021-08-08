Akers adds to city's success at Olympics

Even when their teams win at the Olympics, coaches don't receive gold medals. But Bishop Luers graduate Angie (Harris) Akers is bringing home so much more than a medal after she guided the United States women's beach volleyball team of April Ross and Alix Klineman to the gold medal Thursday night in Tokyo.

“I am bringing home an incredible experience and overall a journey filled with many ups and downs and loads of hard work,” Akers said via email after her flight home to California. “I will certainly cherish this crazy journey forever. It is always awesome being part of something special and this was certainly that.”

It's been a wild year. After the Olympics was postponed from 2020, Akers' contract coaching The Netherlands national team was finished as she looked to participate in her second straight Olympics. She'd promised her husband, Jeremy, they would move home to California, but the same coaching situation happened with Ross and Klineman, the world's No. 2-ranked team. They quickly signed Akers as their coach, giving the A-Team less than a year to get ready for Tokyo.

Akers stressed more analytical preparation, challenging Ross and Klineman to adjust and keep improving. That's exactly what happened during the Olympics as the squad lost only one game in seven matches, putting on their best two performances during the semifinals and finals.

“We had great preparation: We all watched loads of video on each opponent and discussed what could work, where we might be able to exploit them,” Akers said. “We look at the opponent defense and think about how our offense can be successful. Ultimately April and Alix decide what they want their game plan to be. That's important because they have to execute it. We all discuss but they have final say.”

Ross, 39, completed her Olympic medal trifecta after previously winning silver (2012) and bronze (2016) with different partners. She teamed up with Klineman at the end of 2017.

Akers was prohibited from coaching her team during the matches and watched from high in the stands.

“I felt excited and super focused, excited because I knew what they were capable of and super focused watching them actually do it,” the Notre Dame graduate said. “It was pretty awesome to witness.

“The message throughout the Olympics was to trust their game, trust what works for them, and expect every single match to be an all-out battle. That mentality grew with each win. They were really tested once we got to elimination rounds. They played through their nerves and trusted themselves and each other.”

The A-Team even picked up a new fan during the Olympics: Mr. T, who played B.A. Baracus on the “A-Team” TV showed tweeted his support.

“Wow! You did it Ladies, Congratulations! @AprilRossBeach and @alixklineman, you Deserve the Gold! You brought your 'A' game to the A-Team! USA All the way, you made Us proud!”

The A-Team won't get much time to rest and celebrate as it heads to Cagliari, Italy, for the FIVB Beach World Tour Finals, which open Sept. 8. Then Akers said she plans on an extended vacation. There will be lots of fans to thank.

Three Allen County athletes have won Olympic Gold medals.

At age 16 competing in the 1968 Mexico City games, Snider High School junior Sharon Wichman won the gold medal in the 200-meter breaststroke and set an Olympic record with a time of 2:44.4. She also won a bronze medal in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Another Snider graduate, Matt Vogel, won the100-meter butterfly gold medal and was part of the gold medal-winning 400-meter medley relay in 1976 at the Montreal Olympics.

Woodlan's Lloy Ball participated in four Olympics and led the U.S. men's volleyball team to the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.