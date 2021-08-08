American wins golf gold

KAWAGOE, Japan – Her parents used to call her a lion when Nelly Korda was young because she was relentless in everything she played, from gymnastics to ice skating to golf.

“I've always been super determined and super focused on what I want,” Korda said.

Now she is more than she ever imagined: major champion, No. 1 in the world and Olympic gold medalist, all of this happening in the last two months.

What a summer.

“Honestly, it's crazy,” she said.

Korda gave the Americans a sweep of gold medals in golf on Saturday, breaking away from the pack with three straight birdies around the turn and holding her nerve during a chaotic chase for medals and a one-hour storm delay at the end.

Xander Schauffele won the Olympic men's competition last Sunday.

Korda tapped in for par and a 2-under 69 for a one-shot victory. Moments later, her 28-year-old sister, Jessica, joined her on the green for a hug and a shimmy. Jessica had finished earlier with a 64 to tie for 15th and looked forward to little sister's big moment.

“This is just kind of like almost legend status as a golfer, period, male or female,” Jessica said. “It's tough to win out here and she makes it look easy, but those girls are good. So for her to be doing what she's doing, it's insane to me. This is like total GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status to me. To win three times in a season, be world No. 1, going for gold.”

US water polo stays dominant

Musselman scored three times, Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves and the U.S. women's water polo team won its third consecutive gold medal on Saturday, routing Spain 14-5 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

“We're having fun out there, and I think you could see that today,” Musselman said. “Everyone brought their best when their best was needed.”

Aria Fischer, Kaleigh Gilchrist and Alys Williams had two goals apiece as the U.S. improved to 134-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. It broke its own records for most goals and biggest margin in the final.

Maggie Steffens and Melissa Seidemann became the first women to win three gold medals in water polo. Musselman was named MVP, and Johnson was selected as the top goalkeeper of the tournament.

Japan tops US to earn baseball gold

American players didn't seem overly upset after Team USA baseball fell to Japan 2-0 in Saturday night's gold-medal game. The released veterans, prospects and career minor leaguers thought they had given their best.

“I really feel like we left it all out there,” pitcher Nick Martinez said.

Munetaka Murakami, at 21 the youngest player in Japan's starting lineup, hit an opposite-field homer over the 16-foot wall in left-center on a 2-2 pitch from Martinez (1-1) in the third. Martinez winced as the ball landed in the fourth row of the empty blue seats.

Springsteen earns equestrian silver

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of famed rockers Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, and the U.S. equestrian jumping team came up just a bit short of Olympic gold, falling to Sweden in a jump off Saturday night that still left the Americans with a record 10th medal in the event.